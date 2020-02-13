News in Brief

CENTRAL SQUARE - A Lenten workshop, “Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible” facilitated by Father Seibt will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 20 through April 2, at the Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square.
AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will continue its Winter 2020 Sunday Woodland Snowshoe Wanders programming in February at 2 p.m., on Sundays, Feb. 16 and 23. The program fee is $4 per person or $12 per family, and children under three are free.
This program begins with a brief instructional lesson on snowshoe technique and is followed by a short wander through the center’s mixed woods and wetlands led by the center’s environmental educator. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot wander.
Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St. in Central Square will hold its first annual “Celebrate the Year Party” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Included will be a homemade pork dinner, basket raffles and musical entertainment.
Seating is limited, make reservations by contacting Maggie at 315-676-2151.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square, worship service is held at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome to join them to worship the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
PHOENIX - An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefit, sponsored by the Parents & Leaders of Phoenix Scouts, Inc., will held at the Phoenix VFW Post 5540 located at 70 Culvert St. Phoenix, from 8 a.m.-noon every Sunday the month of February (Feb. 16, 23). The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The breakfast will include: Bacon, eggs to order, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, French toast, waffle station, home fries, ham, toast, juices and coffee.
This is a benefit to help fundraise for Boy Scout Troop 750 to help maintain expenses for property that they own.
MEXICO - Open pantry will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St. Mexico. All are welcome.
Bring a photo ID to register for open pantry. They are currently updating client information and will be reregistering all clients who did not reregister at the December open pantry. If reregistered, just bring a photo ID.
The pantry will serve Mexico village and town residents first, and then all others will be served.
This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions.
For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel will hold an open gym night for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. -- from Jan. 7 through March 24 -- at Maroun Elementary intermediate gym in Phoenix.
CENTRAL SQUARE - A free community turkey dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Caughdenoy United Methodist Church.
The church is located at 3 County Route 37, Central Square.
The menu will be turkey, stuffing, sausage stuffing, potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, beverages and an assortment of desserts.
Donations are appreciated but not expected.
Take outs will be available.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Divine Mercy Parish will hold an Ash Wednesday soup supper after their 6 p.m. Mass on Feb. 26. The supper will begin around 6:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. The supper will be held in the Saint’s Hall at the church, 592 S. Main St. People may bring a meatless soup to share.
CENTRAL SQUARE - Divine Mercy Parish and the Office of Family/Respect Life presents three nights with speaker Chris Padgett at the church located at 592 S. Main St. in Central Square. Padgett will present I’ve Been Weird My Whole Live - Focusing on Faith in the Family. Topics include: “Finding God in the Daily Grind” on Sunday, Feb. 23, “Sharing the Good News in the Family” on Monday, Feb. 24 and “Encouraging One Another” on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Presentations will be from 6:30-8 p.m. each night.
These events are free and require no registration. For more information on Padgett visit www.happyplacehomestead.com. For more information about the events contact the Parish office at 315-676-2898.
PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will be in darkness until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Take-out orders will be available by calling 315-480-3362. Cost is $10 per person.
Keep up-to-date follow their Facebook page, or email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Sixth Annual Chili Cook-Off will be held at 4 p.m. on March 6 at Christian Community Church, 121 Elderberry Lane, Central Square.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ccccny to register and for more for details
PULASKI - St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Lake St., Pulaski is hosting a chicken barbecue at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. Stop by for lunch or dinner on Sunday. Cost $7 for a half, $10 for a dinner.
PENNELLVILLE - At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 a free dinner will be held at the Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Route 54, Pennellville. People/families from Pennellville and surrounding areas are welcomed to the monthly free dinner.
Reminder: Should the Phoenix schools be closed due to inclement weather the dinner will not be held.
Call Pennellville U.M.C., 315-695-5964, with questions, leave a message. For this or other church activities or directions, check out the website:www.Pennellvilleumc.org and Facebook//Pennellvilleumc.
