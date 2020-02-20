News in brief

CENTRAL SQUARE - A Lenten workshop, “Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible” facilitated by Father Seibt will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 20 through April 2, at the Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square.
AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will continue its Winter 2020 Sunday Woodland Snowshoe Wanders programming in February at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb 23. The program fee is $4 per person or $12 per family, and children under three are free.
This program begins with a brief instructional lesson on snowshoe technique and is followed by a short wander through the center’s mixed woods and wetlands led by the center’s environmental educator. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot wander.
Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St. in Central Square will hold its first annual “Celebrate the Year Party” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Included will be a homemade pork dinner, basket raffles and musical entertainment.
Seating is limited, make reservations by contacting Maggie at 315-676-2151.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square, worship service is held at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome to join them to worship the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
PHOENIX - An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefit, sponsored by the Parents & Leaders of Phoenix Scouts, Inc., will held at the Phoenix VFW Post 5540 located at 70 Culvert St. Phoenix, from 8 a.m.-noon every Sunday the month of February (Feb. 23). The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The breakfast will include: Bacon, eggs to order, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, French toast, waffle station, home fries, ham, toast, juices and coffee.
This is a benefit to help fundraise for Boy Scout Troop 750 to help maintain expenses for property that they own.
SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel will hold an open gym night for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. -- from Jan. 7 through March 24 -- at Maroun Elementary intermediate gym in Phoenix.
CENTRAL SQUARE - A free community turkey dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Caughdenoy United Methodist Church.
The church is located at 3 County Route 37, Central Square.
The menu will be turkey, stuffing, sausage stuffing, potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, beverages and an assortment of desserts.
Donations are appreciated but not expected.
Take outs will be available.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Divine Mercy Parish will hold an Ash Wednesday soup supper after their 6 p.m. Mass on Feb. 26. The supper will begin around 6:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. The supper will be held in the Saint’s Hall at the church, 592 S. Main St. People may bring a meatless soup to share.
CENTRAL SQUARE - Divine Mercy Parish and the Office of Family/Respect Life presents three nights with speaker Chris Padgett at the church located at 592 S. Main St. in Central Square. Padgett will present I’ve Been Weird My Whole Live - Focusing on Faith in the Family. Topics include: “Finding God in the Daily Grind” on Sunday, Feb. 23, “Sharing the Good News in the Family” on Monday, Feb. 24 and “Encouraging One Another” on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Presentations will be from 6:30-8 p.m. each night.
These events are free and require no registration. For more information on Padgett visit www.happyplacehomestead.com. For more information about the events contact the Parish office at 315-676-2898.
PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will be in darkness until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Take-out orders will be available by calling 315-480-3362. Cost is $10 per person.
Keep up-to-date follow their Facebook page, or email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Sixth Annual Chili Cook-Off will be held at 4 p.m. on March 6 at Christian Community Church, 121 Elderberry Lane, Central Square.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ccccny to register and for more for details
PENNELLVILLE - At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 a free dinner will be held at the Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Route 54, Pennellville. People/families from Pennellville and surrounding areas are welcomed to the monthly free dinner.
Reminder: Should the Phoenix schools be closed due to inclement weather the dinner will not be held.
Call Pennellville U.M.C., 315-695-5964, with questions, leave a message. For this or other church activities or directions, check out the website:www.Pennellvilleumc.org and Facebook//Pennellvilleumc.
PHOENIX - Callimachus Lodge -369 and Phoenix Elizabeth Chapter O.E.S. have begun holding their fish dinners at the Phoenix Masonic Lodge, 451 Main St., Phoenix.
The dinners are held every Friday from Feb. 28 until April 10. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. or until they sell out.
Fried or broiled haddock, shrimp, scallops, chicken fingers, seafood platter, fries, coleslaw, drink and desserts will be available.
Prices are $12 for fish or shrimp dinners, $14 for scallop dinner or seafood platter, $10 for chicken finger dinner, $6 for kids fish or shrimp dinner and $8 for kids scallop or platter dinner.
Call ahead for takeout service at 315-695-6222.
Money raised is used to support Dollars for Scholars and the local food pantry.
PULASKI/ADAMS CENTER - The Center For Spiritual Awareness Church will hold services during the months of March and April.
From 6-8 p.m. on March 1 and April 5 a message service will be held at the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave., Pulaski.
At 11 a.m. on March 8, March 22 and April 26 a regular service will be held at the Carriage House.
At 11 a.m. on March 15 a regular service will be held at Kripalu Yoga Center at 14029 Route 11, Adams Center.
From 6-8 p.m. on March 29 a healing service will be held at the Carriage House.
Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 12 at the Carriage House and at 11 a.m. on April 19 at Kripalu Yoga Center.
Call 315-298-3734 for more information or visit www.Centerforspiritualawarenesschurch.com
CLAY - Clay Historical Association presents historian, Sue Greenhagen’s “Live Oaks and Dead Folks- pt. 2” program from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Clay Historical Park’s Visitor Center located at 4939 Route 31.
Greenhagen will take the group on a tour of graves of some of Syracuse’s most influential characters: a Civil War Major General, an S.U. dean who was murdered in Slocum Hall, a 1920s New York Yankee star, the 37th Governor of NYS, and colorful characters like the teenager accused in the murder of her father, and a nationally known marketing legend.
For more information visit us at Facebook, clayhistoricalassociation-google site, or call Cindy at 315-927-7573.
MINETTO - The Minetto United Methodist Church will host a free dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. The menu, subject to change, will be roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and dessert. Donations are not expected but will be accepted. Next month’s dinner will be on March 22.
A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.
The church is offering for sale, at new prices, its Minetto Village Christmas Ornament Series to raise funds for several building maintenance projects. The available ornaments are: 2013 Minetto United Methodist Church, 2014 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2015 Minetto Bridge over the Oswego River, 2016 Minetto Town Hall, 2017 Minetto Riverside Park, 2018 Minetto Post Office, and 2019 Pastor Chuck Forbes memorial and chancel. Ornaments may be purchased during office hours (315-343-3465), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or on Sunday mornings, or call 315-343-9692 for other arrangements.
Visitors are always welcome. The building is fully accessible, and the sanctuary is equipped with individual listening devices. The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.
PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year will be held from Feb. 24 through April 17. Children in the district who are turning five years old on or before Dec. 1 are able to attend kindergarten. To receive a registration packet or if people have any questions, reach out to the district registrar by emailing sthorp@apw.cnyric.org or calling (315) 625-5275.
OSWEGO - The Church of the Resurrection in Oswego will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Men of the church will prepare pancakes and sausages along with orange juice, coffee and tea for the supper, served in the church’s Great Hall. The Church of the Resurrection is on the corner of West Fifth and Cayuga streets in Oswego, with the Great Hall facing Cayuga Street.
All are welcome, no charge; donations gratefully accepted. For more information, call 315-343-3501.
BREWERTON - A pancake supper will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Brewerton UMC, 5395 Orangeport Rd. Adults $7, children under 12 just $3. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon and egg casserole will be served. All are welcome.
NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Seniors will meet at noon on Monday, Feb. 24, at the New Haven Fire Hall on State Route 104. The program this month is speaker Sheriff Don Hilton. Bring a dish to pass. New members are always welcome.
OSWEGO - The First United Methodist Church of Oswego will hold a meatball and spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6:45 p.m. or until sold out, on Saturday, March 7.
The dinner will feature meatballs, spaghetti, sauce, salad, bread, drinks and dessert. There will be gluten free and vegetarian options available.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six-10, $30 for a family of two adults and three children. Receive a $1 discount with a college ID. They will also have an early bird special from 4:30-5 p.m., where anyone can save $1 off a meal.
To go orders are available at 315-343-6335.
People can pre-order 13 meatballs for $5, call 315-343-6335 by March 5.
All proceeds go to Young Life Oswego.
PULASKI - The Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club will hold a vendor/craft show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the club on 5001 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski.
The following vedors/crafters will be at the show: Usborne Books & Mores, Nana’s Knots, Lake Effect Crafters, Paparazzi, Crochet by Ashton, Things with Beads & Things, Freestyle Candles, Fernwood Crafter, LuLaRoe - Shop LuLaRoe Sharon, Pure Romance, Peas in a Pod Productions, Warriors Against Cancer, Craft Shop, Greenhouse Effects, R Craft Cabine, Sam’s Sweet Treats, Pampered Chef, Nancy’s Stiches, Jammin’ with Mama Jo, Color Street - Jennifer’s Jazzy Nails, Daedream Decor & More, hand crafted jewelry, vintage jewelry, newer jewelry, pearl jewelry, trading cards/sports items, soy scents, Painted Slates, etc. and My Daily Choice/Hempworx.
There will also be dot mandala, mesh decor, wood decor, variety of crochet items, doll clothes, bags for wheelchairs and walkers, bowl cozies, custom crafts, holiday decor, painted slates, floral arrangements, resusable bags, fleece blankets and pillows, and much more.
