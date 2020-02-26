News in brief

CENTRAL SQUARE - A Lenten workshop, “Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible” facilitated by Father Seibt will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 20 through April 2, at the Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square.
AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will continue its Winter 2020 Sunday Woodland Snowshoe Wanders programming in March at 2 p.m., on Sundays, March 1 and 8. The program fee is $4 per person or $12 per family, and children under three are free.
This program begins with a brief instructional lesson on snowshoe technique and is followed by a short wander through the center’s mixed woods and wetlands led by the center’s environmental educator. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot wander.
Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel will hold an open gym night for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. -- from Jan. 7 through March 24 -- at Maroun Elementary intermediate gym in Phoenix.
PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will be in darkness until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Take-out orders will be available by calling 315-480-3362. Cost is $10 per person.
Keep up-to-date follow their Facebook page, or email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Sixth Annual Chili Cook-Off will be held at 4 p.m. on March 6 at Christian Community Church, 121 Elderberry Lane, Central Square.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ccccny to register and for more for details
PHOENIX - Callimachus Lodge -369 and Phoenix Elizabeth Chapter O.E.S. have begun holding their fish dinners at the Phoenix Masonic Lodge, 451 Main St., Phoenix.
The dinners are held every Friday from Feb. 28 until April 10. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. or until they sell out.
Fried or broiled haddock, shrimp, scallops, chicken fingers, seafood platter, fries, coleslaw, drink and desserts will be available.
Prices are $12 for fish or shrimp dinners, $14 for scallop dinner or seafood platter, $10 for chicken finger dinner, $6 for kids fish or shrimp dinner and $8 for kids scallop or platter dinner.
Call ahead for takeout service at 315-695-6222.
Money raised is used to support Dollars for Scholars and the local food pantry.
PULASKI/ADAMS CENTER - The Center For Spiritual Awareness Church will hold services during the months of March and April.
From 6-8 p.m. on March 1 and April 5 a message service will be held at the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave., Pulaski.
At 11 a.m. on March 8, March 22 and April 26 a regular service will be held at the Carriage House.
At 11 a.m. on March 15 a regular service will be held at Kripalu Yoga Center at 14029 Route 11, Adams Center.
From 6-8 p.m. on March 29 a healing service will be held at the Carriage House.
Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 12 at the Carriage House and at 11 a.m. on April 19 at Kripalu Yoga Center.
Call 315-298-3734 for more information or visit www.Centerforspiritualawarenesschurch.com
CLAY - Clay Historical Association presents historian, Sue Greenhagen’s “Live Oaks and Dead Folks- pt. 2” program from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Clay Historical Park’s Visitor Center located at 4939 Route 31.
Greenhagen will take the group on a tour of graves of some of Syracuse’s most influential characters: a Civil War Major General, an S.U. dean who was murdered in Slocum Hall, a 1920s New York Yankee star, the 37th Governor of NYS, and colorful characters like the teenager accused in the murder of her father, and a nationally known marketing legend.
For more information visit us at Facebook, clayhistoricalassociation-google site, or call Cindy at 315-927-7573.
PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year will be held from Feb. 24 through April 17. Children in the district who are turning five years old on or before Dec. 1 are able to attend kindergarten. To receive a registration packet or if people have any questions, reach out to the district registrar by emailing sthorp@apw.cnyric.org or calling (315) 625-5275.
OSWEGO - The First United Methodist Church of Oswego will hold a meatball and spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6:45 p.m. or until sold out, on Saturday, March 7.
The dinner will feature meatballs, spaghetti, sauce, salad, bread, drinks and dessert. There will be gluten free and vegetarian options available.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six-10, $30 for a family of two adults and three children. Receive a $1 discount with a college ID. They will also have an early bird special from 4:30-5 p.m., where anyone can save $1 off a meal.
To go orders are available at 315-343-6335.
People can pre-order 13 meatballs for $5, call 315-343-6335 by March 5.
All proceeds go to Young Life Oswego.
SANDY CREEK - The North County Music Society will begin their 53rd year of singing this season.
Rehearsals will begin on March 4 will be held every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at the Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr.
They welcome new members with or without formal training.
Find them on Facebook.
SANDY CREEK - A chicken barbecue will be held at the Mobile gas station on Route 11 in Sandy Creek from 11 a.m. unitl gone on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Dinners are $10 and include chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans and roll. Halve a chicken available for $6.
Proceeds will benefit the Sandy Creek Grange,
For more information call 315-298-2178 or 315-565-9402.
VOLNEY - North Volney Methodist Church will host a community sale day at the church on May 9 of this year. The church is looking for vendors of all kinds to sell their wares at this sale. This will be an outside sale.
The sale will be start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 on the church grounds and end at 3 p.m. The church is located at the corner of County Routes 4 and 6 in the town of Volney. There will be a $10 charge for each space and the usual types of sale items are welcome, except food. The church will have a food concession that day.
There will also be a rummage sale on the same day in the church dining room, along with a bake sale.
In addition, there will be a free gospel concert starting at noon. Those groups attending will be The Misfits, Dan Hunnicutt and the Ingersoll Family Band. The musicians donate their time to this event but an offering will be taken to help them with their expenses.
If interested in being a vendor at this community sale, call Beverly at 315-593-6825.
CONSTANTIA - From 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6 an AARP Safe Driving Course will be held at the Trach-Auringer VFW Post 7325, 1560 State Route 49, Constantia.
Cost for AARP members is $20 and $25 for non members. People may pay by check made out to AARP.
Bring AARP card, license and lunch.
Sign up with Margaret, 315-623-9919 or Ellen, 315-307-4438.
OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., will serve a free dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.
The menu will be a “Breakfast for Dinner”, with dessert and beverage.
They will serve downstairs in the church hall. Donations are never expected but will be accepted. Everyone is welcome. Call 315-343-1715 with questions.
OSWEGO - Halters, saddles, clothes, and so much more will be for sale at bargain prices at the annual Oswego County 4-H Tack Sale. Parents of young equestrians find this is a good place to purchase riding apparel for their growing young equestrians. The tack sale is a great opportunity to shop for bargains and to sell equine related items no longer in use.
The Annual 4-H Tack Sale will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 21 at its new location, the Scriba Fire Department, 5618 NYS Route 104, Oswego. The benefits from the sale support the 4-H educational horse programs held throughout Oswego County.
The sale is still looking for consignments of new and used tack, riding apparel, horse trailers, horse drawn equipment, etc. Just a $7 handling charge for each consignment sheet (up to 26 items) plus 12% commission collected on all sold items. No charge for unsold items. All items need to be clean and in good condition. 4-H reserves the right to refuse items that are not clean or safe.
Consignments will be accepted at the fire department between 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20 and from 7-9:15 a.m. the morning of the sale. No consignments will be accepted after 9:15 a.m. on March 21. All consignment checks will be mailed by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County following the sale.
Call Jolene Zaia at the Oswego County 4-H Office at 315-963-7286 ext. 402 for further information or to request consignment sheets and tags in advance.
PENNELLVILLE - The Pennellville United Methodist Church will hold a roast pork and dressing dinner on Saturday, March 14 at the chucrh - 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville. Serving is from 4-6 p.m. Adult tickets will be $12 with special prices for children and seniors.
The menu will consist of roast pork, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and special desserts. It’s an all-you-can-eat dinner.
The women’s group always has goodies and crafts for sale. People can also choose from a wide variety of used books at reasonable prices. Be sure to enter the drawing for a free dinner.
For more information, call Anne at (315) 695-6086 or the Pennellville UM Church (on the day of the dinner) at (315) 695-5964.
PULASKI - Love, INC, an organization of churches in the Pulaski, Mexico, Sandy Creek and APW school districts, will have their “Vision Casting” meeting at the Kallet Theater in Pulaski from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
The purpose of this event is to explain how Love, INC works and to answer any questions from the community. The mission of Love, INC. is to help those in need, by using resources that are available and coordinate efforts to connect with appropriate service providers. The approach of Love, INC has been extremely effective in other communities across the nation and the participating churches agreed that it is needed here. Everyone is welcome.
OSWEGO - Lenten Luncheons at the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego will begin Wednesday, March 4, and continue every Wednesday to April 1.
The buffet luncheons begin serving at 11:30 a.m. in the Great Hall of the Episcopal church, on the corner of West Fifth and Cayuga streets, and continue until the variety of home-cooked meatless dishes are gone.
Salmon loaf and macaroni and cheese are mainstays, and the menu typically includes vegetable dishes, scalloped potatoes, quick breads, and deviled eggs. Homemade pie and coffee crown the meal. Cost is $10. Takeout is available.
The first day of Lent is Ash Wednesday, on Feb. 26 this year. That day, the Church of the Resurrection will hold traditional services with imposition of ashes at 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. The ashes are a reminder of mortality. All are welcome to these services.
For more information on the Lenten Luncheons or Ash Wednesday services, call the church office at 315-343-3501 or visit resoswego.org/events.
CENTRAL SQUARE - A presentation on services for individuals and families in Oswego County who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness will take place Sunday, March 15 in Central Square.
Beth Thompson, director of behavioral health services at Oswego County Opportunities, will speak at 1 p.m. at First Universalist Society of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave. The program was originally scheduled for January but was postponed because of bad weather.
The program is free, but donations will be accepted to support OCO’s homeless services. A free potluck will precede the program at 11:30 a.m. Entry is from the parking lot on the east side of the church. An elevator is accessible from a smaller parking area on the church’s west side.
OCO’s homeless services have been growing, and programs serve people of all ages, including runaway and homeless youth. The agency staffs a 24-hour crisis hotline at 315-342-1600, 315-342-7618 or 1-877-342-7618.
CENTRAL SQUARE - Central Square Community Church will host bunco at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 with registration beginning at 6:30 p.m. Join three friends and make a table of four or seven friends and make a table of eight or 11 friends and make a table of 12.
Prizes will be awarded at each table of 12, in addition to the door prizes. Register for $10 at the door between 6:30-7 p.m. Snacks will be served.
Central Square Community Church is located at 833 U.S. Route 11 right next to Buttercup Cheese. For more information, call the church office at 315-668-6278 weekday mornings.
