News in brief

CENTRAL SQUARE - A Lenten workshop, “Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible” facilitated by Father Seibt will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 20 through April 2, at the Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square.
OSWEGO - Trinity United Methodist Church in Oswego will have a Valentine cookie and candy sale from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Valentine cookies will be sold by the pound at $8 a pound and the candy (mostly fudge) will be sold at $9 a pound. There will also be other baked goods including cherry pies.
Gift boxes will be available to hold the candy.
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 45 E. Utica St. (corner of East Fourth and East Utica streets) in Oswego.
A portion of the proceeds from this sale will benefit the Salvation Army.
For more information contact the church at 315-343-1715.
AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will continue its Winter 2020 Sunday Woodland Snowshoe Wanders programming in February at 2 p.m., on Sundays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23. The program fee is $4 per person or $12 per family, and children under three are free.
This program begins with a brief instructional lesson on snowshoe technique and is followed by a short wander through the center’s mixed woods and wetlands led by the center’s environmental educator. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot wander.
Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St. in Central Square will hold its first annual “Celebrate the Year Party” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Included will be a homemade pork dinner, basket raffles and musical entertainment.
Seating is limited, make reservations by contacting Maggie at 315-676-2151.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square, worship service is held at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome to join them to worship the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
PHOENIX - An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefit, sponsored by the Parents & Leaders of Phoenix Scouts, Inc., will held at the Phoenix VFW Post 5540 located at 70 Culvert St. Phoenix, from 8 a.m.-noon every Sunday the month of February (Feb. 9, 16, 23). The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The breakfast will include: Bacon, eggs to order, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, French toast, waffle station, home fries, ham, toast, juices and coffee.
This is a benefit to help fundraise for Boy Scout Troop 750 to help maintain expenses for property that they own.
MEXICO - Open pantry will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St. Mexico. All are welcome.
Bring a photo ID to register for open pantry. They are currently updating client information and will be reregistering all clients who did not reregister at the December open pantry. If reregistered, just bring a photo ID.
The pantry will serve Mexico village and town residents first, and then all others will be served.
This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions.
For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
Little Rock Music Group presents Steven Cali and J.D. Patch at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, Brewerton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Steven Cali and J.D. Patch play modern country music.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel will hold an open gym night for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. -- from Jan. 7 through March 24 -- at Maroun Elementary intermediate gym in Phoenix.
CENTRAL SQUARE - A free community turkey dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Caughdenoy United Methodist Church.
The church is located at 3 County Route 37, Central Square.
The menu will be turkey, stuffing, sausage stuffing, potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, beverages and an assortment of desserts.
Donations are appreciated but not expected.
Take outs will be available.
