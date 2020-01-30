News in brief

PHOENIX - An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefit, sponsored by the Parents & Leaders of Phoenix Scouts, Inc., will held at the Phoenix VFW Post 5540 located at 70 Culvert St. Phoenix, from 8 a.m.-noon every Sunday the month of February (Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23). The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The breakfast will include: Bacon, eggs to order, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, French toast, waffle station, home fries, ham, toast, juices and coffee.
This is a benefit to help fundraise for Boy Scout Troop 750 to help maintain expenses for property that they own.
The Journey of Faith United Methodist Church will serve their monthly free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. They will serve assorted soups and sandwiches, desserts and beverage.
They will cancel in the event of bad weather. Call 315-343-0996 for cancellations or any questions. Leave a message and someone will return the call.
PHOENIX - St. Stephens Church, 461 Main St., Phoenix will hold a fish dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Fish dinner includes fresh haddock fish, French fries, roll, coleslaw or macaroni salad, dessert and beverage for $10. They will also serve baked ziti and sauce with roll, beverage, tossed salad and dessert for $6. Take outs will be available. For further information contact Sue at 315-529-3832.
