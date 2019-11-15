News in brief

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego Kiwanis Club partner to present a Christmas craft show to the public on Saturday, Nov. 16. The event runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego and admission is free.
Attendees can get an early start on their Christmas shopping as they browse a wide variety of craft tables. More than 50 craft vendors will be at hand to showcase their work. There will be a raffle for a child’s bike which was donated by Huhtamaki in Fulton. Food will also be available for purchase.
For more information, call Jennifer at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451 or Julia with the Kiwanis Club at 315-402-0388.
MEXICO - A Thanksgiving service sponsored by The Mexico Central School District Pastor’s Association will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Mexico Church of God/Light House located at 11 S. Jefferson St.
In lieu of a monetary offering for this Thanksgiving service, they will accept non-perishable food items for the Open pantry program in the First Presbyterian Church, Mexico.
For more information call, Pastor Karen Green, 315-963-7902.
MEXICO - Open pantry will be held from 1-2 p.m. on, Saturday, Nov. 16 at The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St., Mexico. All are welcome. Bring a photo ID to register for open pantry.
They are currently updating client information and will be re-registering all clients who did not re-register at the September or October open pantry. If re- registered, just bring a photo Id.
The open pantry will serve Mexico village and town residents first, and then all others will be served.
This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions. For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
BREWERTON - Brewerton United Methodist Church (UMC) presents two holiday season events.
On Saturday, November 30, the church hosts its second annual craft fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church, 5395 Orangeport Road. Shop the creations of more than 40 crafters. There are $40 Christmas photo sessions available, plus a free kids’ craft corner. Free admission and parking.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, the church will hold the annual Christmas cookie and candy sale. Choose from a variety of homemade cookies and candies. Mix and match for $8 a pound.
Proceeds of both events benefit the church’s many missions in the community. Brewerton UMC is the home of the Brewerton Community Child Care Center and the Brewerton Community Food Pantry. It also houses the Cornerstone Community Center, which offers programs and events for families. Sunday worship is held at 10:15 a.m. and features the church’s Contemporary Christian band, Revival.
PALERMO - The next meeting for the Senior Citizens of Palermo will be at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the town hall, County Route 35. They will hold a covered dish Thanksgiving meal. Bring a holiday dish to pass, let Elaine at 315-593-8019 know which dish people are bringing. Also, remember own table service and beverage. The turkey is being provided. In the spirit of the giving season they ask that participants bring a donation of food items to help the Erin’s Angels program.
The annual Christmas luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Springside, County Route 45. There will be a gift exchange. Call Nancy 315-593-1328 to make reservations or to get more details.
