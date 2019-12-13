News in brief

PARISH - The Parish Ecumenical candlelight service will be held at the Parish United Methodist Church, 418 S. Railroad St., on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The service will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature the Oswego Valley Snow Belters Quartet.
All are invited and welcome.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
OSWEGO - The Journey of Faith UMC, 7721 State Route 104, Oswego, will serve their monthly free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The menu is lasagna, tossed salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Call 315-343-0996 with any questions; leave a message and someone will return the call.
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Community Band, under the direction of Ron Nuzzo, will present their Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Fulton Alliance Church (on Route 48, just south of the city). This venue was offered, because they cannot use Phoenix school facilities for this concert due to ongoing construction projects.
The band will perform Christmas movie music, traditional and new arrangements, and include a sing-along (with vocals by Cindy Saarie and John Saltamach).
At this concert, the band will be sharing 50% of the monetary donations collected with the Phoenix Area Food Pantry. They are not collecting food.
As usual, admission is free.
Note: If necessary to postpone due to weather, the snow date is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the church. The band will make every effort to make as early a decision as possible, if weather is questionable, and it will be posted on broadcast channel 3, WSTM. Go to www.phoenixcommunityband.org
CENTRAL SQUARE - After 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Dec. 15 Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square will hold a Blessing of the Bambinelli. People may bring in the Christ child from a Nativity to be blessed. There will also be family activities/crafts and service opportunity. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St. in Oswego (corner of East Fourth and Utica streets) is planning a Blue Christmas/Longest Night Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 in their chapel/upstairs fellowship hall.
This service is offered as an opportunity for those who feel a need to express grief and pain during this usually festive season. The service will focus on the promise of hope for those who struggle to find joy and hope during this time of year.
According to Pastor Randy Cooke, “We hope that through acknowledging our sadness, we can move toward a joyful Christmas as we accept the gift of a Savior anew. This is a somber service meant to uplift spirits.”
All are welcome. There will be no offering accepted at this service.
