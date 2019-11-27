News in brief

OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., will serve a free dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. The menu will be roast beef with potatoes and gravy, veggies, dessert and beverage. Serving will take place downstairs in the church hall. Donations are never expected but will be accepted. Everyone is welcome. Call 315-343-1715 with questions.
PENNELLVILLE - The 46th Annual Pennellville Christmas Cantata will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville. This year, under the direction of Terry Sivers, the group of over 40 voices will present “Night of the Father’s Love” by Pepper Choplin. People from several different churches have joined together each Sunday evening since the end of September to rehearse for this annual event. There will be refreshments in the fellowship hall following each performance. An offering will be taken which will be donated to the Phoenix Food Pantry after expenses.
PENNELLVILLE - A Live Nativity will be held at the Pennellville United Methodist Church from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The church is located at 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville. Wear warm clothes and see the gospel story unfold as animals and characters help tell the story of Jesus’ birth. The event is free and includes activities inside and outside the church.
FULTON - The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is kicking off the holiday shopping season at its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, Nov. 30 in the Fellowship Hall. The event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and will feature artists and crafts people from the Central New York area.
Vendors will be on hand to offer a wide selection of unique gifts for purchase. Local authors and artists will also be on hand to sell autographed items to visitors. Handmade crafts and jewelry items will be available, with special focus on holiday items.
The Fulton First United Methodist Men will provide lunch items and snack foods. Seating is available at the event.
The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is located at 1408 State Route 176, just across from the junior high school in Fulton. The building is wheelchair accessible and is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the church office at 315-592-7347 or visit https://www.fultonfirst.org/.
OSWEGO - The Fourth Annual Holiday Art Sale at the Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will have items in stained-glass, water color, leather work, pottery, photography, and other mediums. This is a good opportunity to buy unique and creative gifts. The sale will open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and will be open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until right before Christmas (Dec. 22 is the final day). The artworks are all made by members of the AAO and the entire item price goes back to the artist. The AAO is located at 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, right across the street from Fort Ontario at the northern most end of East Fourth Street. For more information phone 315-216-6782 or visit the AAO website OswegoArts.org.
PARISH - The Parish United Methodist Church will hold their annual chicken and biscuit dinner at the Parish Fire Station on Saturday, Dec. 7. Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until all are served. Prices are adults $10, children (six-12) $5, and under five free.
Menu includes chicken, biscuits, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, cabbage salad, green beans, cranberry relish, and homemade pie and beverages.
Take-outs will be available, dinners served family-style.
PHOENIX - The First United Methodist Church in Phoenix will hold its Sixth Annual Christmas Cookie Walk from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until sold out) on Dec. 14, 2019. The church is located at the corner of Lock and Jefferson streets in Phoenix. Attendees can mix and match home-baked holiday cookies for $7 per pound. People who wish to donate cookies can bring them to the church between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 13. For more information, contact the church office at 315-695-4746.
