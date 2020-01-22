News in brief

CLAY - Clay Historical Association presents historian and lecturer Tom Henry from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Clay Historical Park’s Visitor Center located at 4939 Route 31.
His program will discuss the women’s suffrage and focus on the Seneca Falls Convention, but there were still 72 years of hard work before the passage of the 19th Amendment - 100 years ago. Henry will take the audience through that part of the struggle, highlighting some of the important events and people who finally won women the right to vote in national elections.
Any questions, call Cindy at 315-927-7573 or visit Clay Historical Association’s Facebook page.
WATERTOWN - Area residents are invited to round and square dance to old-time fiddle and classic country music at the annual Snow Deer Festival, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Eagles Club, 19260, US Route 11, Watertown.
This annual winter festival, hosted by the Black River Valley Fiddlers Association, is a way to get out of the house, listen to music, enjoy refreshments and socialize with friends, while supporting the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association, of which the BRVFA is a local chapter.
Food and beverages are available for purchase during the afternoon, while there will be raffles for donated gift baskets.
SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel will hold an open gym night for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. -- from Jan. 7 through March 24 -- at Maroun Elementary intermediate gym in Phoenix.
PHOENIX - An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet benefit, sponsored by the Parents & Leaders of Phoenix Scouts, Inc., will held at the Phoenix VFW Post 5540 located at 70 Culvert St. Phoenix, from 8 a.m.-noon every Sunday the month of February. The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under
The breakfast will include: Bacon, eggs to order, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, French toast, waffle station, home fries, ham, toast, juices and coffee.
This is a benefit to help fundraise for Boy Scout Troop 750 to help maintain expenses for property that they own.
PULASKI - Pulaski-Purtian Chapter -159 will not meet again until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Worthy Matron Robin Philips and Worthy Patron William Fitzgerald will be looking forward to seeing members then.
A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Take-out orders will be available by calling 315-480-3362. Cost is $10 per person.
Keep up-to-date with the chapter by following their Facebook page, or emailing pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com
PENNELLVILLE - Pennellville United Methodist Church will hold a free dinner at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the church located at 389 County Route 54, Pennellville. People/families from Pennellville and surrounding areas are welcomed to the monthly free dinner.
Reminder: Should the Phoenix schools be closed due to inclement weather the dinner will not be held.
Call Pennellville UMC, 315-695-5964 with questions, leave a message.
For this or other church activities, or directions check out the website: www.Pennellvilleumc.org and Facebook//Pennellvilleumc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.