News in brief

SCRIBA - The United Baptist Church of Scriba, located at 5111 State Route 104E, will have a coffeehouse from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
The band Lost and Found will play their unique blend of Christian contemporary hits from today and yesterday. Playing covers from Robin Mark, Big Daddy Weave, Casting Crowns and more. Also some band originals.
Lost and Found consists of Art Hough, guitar and lead vocals; Laurie Jones-Woolson, keyboard and vocals; Karen Parkhurst, vocals; and Brian Taylor, guitar and vocals.
Free refreshments will be provided during intermission.
There is no admission charge.
MEXICO - The Mexico Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Rail Road Museum, Main St., Mexico. Following a brief business meeting Jim Magnuson will present “From Viking Long Boats to Cunard’s Queen Mary 2”.
The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. Visit them on Facebook at Mexico Historical Society.
OSWEGO - All Oswego County government offices, including the solid waste transfer stations, will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Caughdenoy United Methodist Church, located at 3 County Route 37 in Central Square, will host a free Italian feast community dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The menu will be sausage with peppers and onions, zita with meat and sauce, homemade meatballs, tossed salad, dinner rolls and an assortment of homemade desserts.
The dinner is free. Donations are appreciated but not expected. Take outs are available.
Contact the church at 315-668-2973 with any questions.
OSWEGO - Home for the Holidays, an adoption event and holiday showcase to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society will be ehld from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Harbour Hall, 22 W. Mowhawk St., Oswego. The event is free to attend. There will be animals up for adoptions, community vendors, hot cocoa and snacks. Bring your pets and get a photo with Santa for $5.
If people served in the armed forces or supported a spouse, son, daughter or other family members or friends, they are invited to join the Central Square Community Church as they salute area veterans and those near and dear to them at a free veterans honor breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the church.
Scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, toast, hot and cold beverages will be served.
Anyone interested in coming to the breakfast should call the church office weekday mornings at 315-668-6278 to register so they will be sure to prepare enough breakfast for everyone. Call by Friday, Nov. 9.
The breakfast will be followed by a patriotic worship service that will recognize those veterans in attendance.
The church is located at 833 Route 11, Central Square.
PULASKI-Puritan Chapter -159 will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Colored gowns: Honor Star Point/honor the 2019 officers/veterans/annual meeting.
Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will be host a free children craft and cookies during Light-Up Pulaski on Sunday, Dec. 8. Once again vendors will be at the lodge, if a vendor and would like to rent a table, email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com or call Melissa at 315-480-3362. Tables are $20 each.
The chapter is located at 28 Broad St., Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.