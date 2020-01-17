News in brief

NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Seniors will meet at noon on Monday, Jan. 27 at the New Haven Fire Hall on State Route 104.
The program this month is speaker Jennifer Jordan from Attis Ethanol Plant in Volney. Attis is a company focused on the technology of renewable fuels, bio based plastics, healthcare and communications infrastructure.
Bring a dish to pass. New members are always welcome.
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Historical Society will hold their annual spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the American Legion Post 858, State Route 49, Cleveland.
The dinner includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sauce, sausage, tossed salad, Italian bread, homemade desserts and beverages.
The price is $8 for adults, $5 for children age six-12 and free for children under five.
Take-outs will be available.
SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel will hold an open gym night for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. -- from Jan. 7 through March 24 -- at Maroun Elementary intermediate gym in Phoenix.
MEXICO - Open pantry will be held from 1-2 p.m. on, Saturday, Jan. 18 at The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St. Mexico. All are welcome.
Bring a photo ID to register. They are currently updating client information and will be reregistering all clients who did not reregister at the December open pantry.
The pantry will serve Mexico village and town residents first, and then all others will be served. This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions. For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Congregational Church will hold a pizza sale. All pizzas are 16-inch; available in garlic or cheese for $10 and pepperoni for $11.
Place orders by calling 315-663-8253 by Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Pizza pickup will be Saturday, Feb. 1 at the church located at 4270 State Route 104, New Haven, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
There will also be a raffle for a TCL 50” Smart TV. Ticket Prices: $2 each or three tickets for $5. The drawing will be Feb. 1 at the end of pizza sale.
OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E Utica St., will hold the Annual Winter Carnival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 25. Geared towards young children, the event features many penny-carnival style games with the opportunity to win small prizes. In the spirit of “Jubilee” from the Bible, all of the carnival games will be free of charge.
Popcorn, fried dough, hot dogs, as well as fruits and vegetables, water, hot cocoa, and soda will be made available for a small donation to cover costs. The church is located on the corner of East Fourth and Utica streets and the event will be held downstairs at the church. Call 315-343-1715 for more information.
OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke welcomes Wayne Drug pharmacist Jamie Branshaw to their next “Learn and Lunch” event from noon-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
“Learn and Lunch” features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in the grand dining room.
This month pharmacist Jamie Branshaw will share important information about medications, vitamins and supplements and things people should know to help avoid adverse interactions.
“Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public. Because of the popularity of this program, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 before Monday Jan. 20.
Bishop’s Commons is located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors. On the web at www.bcommons.com.
