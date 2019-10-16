News in brief

MEXICO - The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people who would like to become foster parents, particularly for children ages eight and over who may have special needs for supervision.
The department will host an informational meeting from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the DSS office, 100 Spring St., Mexico, for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents. All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time. Oswego County also needs foster parents for groups of siblings.
Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 10-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training. For more information contact Patricia Pennock, phone 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us
OSWEGO - The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in collaboration with the Lighthouse Lanes will host a “Safe Trunk or Treating Night” Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lighthouse Lanes parking lot, 295 E. Albany St.
From 5-7 p.m. children can collect candy from the trunks of vehicles and enjoy crafts and snacks provided by Lighthouse Lanes and the youth bureau. The event is organized as a safe and fun way for families to celebrate Halloween.
Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk, provided by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, and best child’s costume, provided by Broadwell Hospitality Group.
Businesses and organizations are welcome to set up tables to distribute information. All vehicles and organizations must register in advance. To register, call Kristen at the Lighthouse Lanes at 315-342-2695.
For more information, contact Jennifer at the youth bureau, phone 315-349-3451, or Kristen at Lighthouse Lanes, or visit the Youth Bureau or Lighthouse Lanes “Safe Trunk or Treating Night” on Facebook.
OSWEGO - Trinity United Methodist Church of Oswego will hold a trivia night at the Hibernians Lodge, 22 Munn St. in Oswego, on Oct. 19. The interactive trivia night will include video and sound clips, TV displays, an emcee and cheats for purchase.
Pizza and wings are included in the ticket price, and a cash bar will be available.
Groups of 1-4 at $20 per person. Prizes will be awarded for top winners.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (315) 343-6700.
PARISH - The Parish United Methodist Women will hold their annual fall bazaar, bake sale, and luncheon from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church on South Railroad Street, Parish.
Set up for the sale is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 and at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. If available to help during these times, it will be greatly appreciated.
They will have a fine selection of baked goods and varied craft and gift items for the upcoming holidays.
Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and features homemade chicken soup and sandwiches.
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., Cleveland, will hold their annual fall rummage and bake sale from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Christmas, Halloween, and fall items, rummage, books, jewelry, clothing, coats, shoes, boots, household, linens, crafts and much more. Bake sale both days.
NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Seniors will meet at noon on Monday, Oct. 28 at the New Haven Fire Hall, 4211 State Route 104. The program this month is speaker Sheriff Don Hilton. Bring a dish to pass. New members are always welcome.
PULASKI - The St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Lake St., Pulaski in the Parish Hall will hold their monthly dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Dinner will consist of meatloaf with mashed potatoes, vegetable and salad, followed by homemade desserts and coffee. Cost: Adults $10, seniors $8 and kids $8.
PHOENIX - St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, will serve an Election Day spaghetti dinner from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 5th.
Menu will include spaghetti, meatballs or sausage, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Adults are $8 and children ages six-11 are $5. Take outs will be available.
NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Methodist Church will hold their fall chicken and biscuit dinner beginning at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. The dinner will be chicken and biscuit with trimmings and homemade desserts. The church is located at 4174 State Route 104 in Mexico.
LYCOMING - A roast pork supper with trimmings will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Lycoming United Methodist Church, County Route 29N and Miner Rd. Take outs are available.
MEXICO - The Mexico Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the Mexico District Office, 16 Fravor Raod, Suite A.
MINETTO - The Minetto United Methodist Church will host a free dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The menu, subject to change, will be Spanish rice, vegetables, bread, and dessert. Donations are not expected but will be accepted.
A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes and stuffed toys.
The church is offering for sale its Minetto Village Christmas Ornament Series to raise funds for several building maintenance projects. Individual ornaments are priced at $8; or two for $15, three for $20; four or more for $6 each. Ornaments may be purchased during office hours (315-343-3465), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, or Sunday mornings, or call 315-343-9692 for other arrangements.
The building is fully accessible, and the sanctuary is equipped with individual listening devices. The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Roast Pork Dinner and Basket Raffle
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Church roast pork dinner and basket raffle will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Menu includes roast pork, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls, homemade pies and hot and cold beverages. Prices are $9/person, $8/senior citizens, free under age 5 and $30/family of four or more. Take outs are available, call (315) 668-6278.
A variety of theme baskets are available for the raffle. People do not have to be present to win. Those who are not present may pick up baskets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
The church is at 833 Route 11, Central Square.
