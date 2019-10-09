News in brief

PHOENIX - Join Phoenix area churches in the fight to stop hunger both globally and locally by walking in this year’s CROP Walk, Sunday, Oct. 20. Registration is at 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Public Library. If people cannot walk, consider sponsoring a walker with a donation.
More information is available by calling 315-289-8155. This year marks the 50th year.
MEXICO - The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St. Mexico will hold an open pantry from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. All are welcome. They will be reregistering all clients who did not reregister at the September open pantry. Bring a photo ID to register for open pantry. The open pantry will serve Mexico village and town residents first, and then all others will be served. This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions. For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
MEXICO - The First Presbyterian Church in Mexico will hold an apple pie and apple crisp sale while they last. The sale will be held at Kinney Drugs in Mexico from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 or until gone. The cost for nine inch apple pie and apple crisp is $12 and five inch pies and crisp is $6. In addition to the regular apple pies and crisps, they will make sugar free pies and apple crisps made with Splenda, reduced sugar apple pies and apple crisp, no sugar apple pies and gluten free apple crisps that must be ordered by Sunday, Oct. 20 in advance by calling 315-935-3251.
PULASKI - St. James Episcopal Church located at 24 Lake St. in Pulaski will host a craft fair, bake sale and raffle in the Parish Hall from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Chicken barbecue will be available for lunch.
ALTMAR - At 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Ricard Grange, 1184 County Route 30, participants can make a fall centerpiece using dried plants, flowers, and grasses. If people have a vase, container, or basket they would like to use they may bring it; otherwise all supplies will be provided.
All ages are welcome.
Call 315-298-5938 with any questions.
PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will host a free children craft and cookies during Light-Up Pulaski on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Once again vendors will be at the lodge (28 Broad St.), if a vendor and would like to rent a table, email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com or call Melissa at 315-480-3362. Tables are $20 each.
CONSTANTIA/CLEVELAND - Every Monday until it snows the town of Constantia and the village of Cleveland highway departments will pick up leaves beginning Oct. 14. The leaves must be by the roadside in a wind row or pile. Do not bag the leaves.
If people have any questions, call Constantia Highway Superintendent Wayne Woolridge at 315-882-4850 or 315-675-8264 or Cleveland Village Superintendent Zack Avery at 315-935-3323.
PARISH - The Dugway United Methodist Church will hold a harvest dinner from noon-3 p.m. on Oct. 13
Dinner includes: Ham and scalloped potatoes, vegetables, homemade desserts and drinks.
Price is $10 for adults, $5 for children five-12. Ask about family rates.
Take outs are available.
The church is located at 1722 State Route 104, Parish.
Contact Ed and Gloria at 315-298-5410 for more information.
PALERMO - The Senior Citizens of Palermo will hold their monthly meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the town hall on County Route 35. They begin at noon with a covered dish meal. Bring table service and a beverage. They will host a guest speaker from Erin’s Angels, who will tell people how they help children in the area.
Members will want to be thinking about trips and activities for next year. New members are welcome.
For information call Elaine DeLong 315-593-8019.
