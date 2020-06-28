OSWEGO — The NiMo retirees board has decided for the health and safety of its members the luncheons for July and August must be canceled. They will determine at a later date if the September luncheon can go on as scheduled.
Latest News
- Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Monday, June 29
- Gardner back on Watertown’s payroll, but not the job
- Potsdam Public Library board looking to fill three seats this fall
- State police Speed Week yields nearly 25k driving tickets
- Buskers in the Bay, Pirate Days events in Alex Bay canceled due to pandemic guidelines
- Blotter: Watertown, state police activity for Monday, June 29
- Central Square native graduates from Hamilton College
- G. Ray Bodley High School students earn scholarships during virtual ceremony
Most Popular
-
Oxbow pastor’s comments, behavior raise concerns
-
Carthage family restaurant closes after nearly 100 years amid pandemic
-
Thirty-six years after disappearance of Sean W. Evans, family still maintains hope
-
Impact of air conditioning circulating COVID-19 delays reopening of gyms, malls, cinemas
-
Gouverneur community wants answers; continues to mourn death of Treyanna Summerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.