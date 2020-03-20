No coronavirus found among 54 monitored by Oswego County

OSWEGO – As of 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, County Health Director Jiancheng Huang reports there are no positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus among 69 people tested. A total of 54 people are being monitored by the County Health Department.
All 69 met the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) criteria, he said, and have been tested.
“I can only tell you, no positive results,” Huang said.
Monitoring of the 54 is ongoing. All are in their homes and are being contacted daily for an update on their condition and temperature.
People will remain monitored according to their situation, Huang said.
“Different situation, different monitoring period.”
The 54 are being monitored for various reasons, Huang said. Some recently returned from overseas, some have other diseases, some are being monitored based on whom they had recent contact with.
Not everyone of the 54 is exhibiting symptoms, Huang said. The decision to monitor them, he added, was made according to CDC guidelines.
“Some with symptoms, some not necessarily with symptoms. They need to be isolated,” Huang said.
“I want to thank the public for their understanding,” Huang said. “We need to work together to smooth this curve and protect our healthcare workers and first responders, and this is the way against this coronavirus. The best prevention is really soap and hand washing. Rub your hands for 20 seconds. It’s more effective than using hand sanitizer.”
