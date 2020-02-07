NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL IN OSWEGO TOWN
OSWEGO – Hazardous road conditions exist throughout the town of Oswego as well as Oswego County due to heavy snow. Oswego Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss has issued a travel advisory from today, Feb. 7, at 11:30 a.m. through Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6 a.m.
“Visibility conditions are very poor and highway crews are having a difficult time keeping up with the amount of snow and blowing conditions,” Town Supervisor Kaulfuss said. “No unnecessary travel is advised in Oswego Town.”
People should use extreme caution while traveling and should check on conditions before they set out.
