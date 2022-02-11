NOAA closing in on designating a Lake Ontario national marine sanctuary

OSWEGO COUNTY – Five years ago, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, acting on behalf of the state and the counties of Jefferson, Wayne, Cayuga, and Oswego, and the city of Oswego, submitted a nomination to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) asking that consideration be given to designating an area in eastern Lake Ontario waters as a national marine sanctuary to protect a nationally significant collection of historic shipwrecks.
Now, according to Ellen Brody, NOAA’s Great Lakes Regional Coordinator, that designation process is about to enter its final stages, and a final designation of this, only the 16th National Marine Sanctuary in the United States, is expected in about a year.
Final boundaries of the sanctuary are still to be determined. There are two proposals under consideration and neither, according to Brody, has an official edge at this time.
The boundary suggested by the 2017 nomination submitted by Cuomo, the four counties and the city of Oswego encompasses 1,724 square miles of eastern Lake Ontario. A second proposal suggests enlarging that area somewhat to include the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River, increasing the proposed sanctuary to 1,786 square miles.
The larger proposal includes 21 more known shipwrecks than the smaller. NOAA calls this Alternative 1. The original, smaller nomination is known as Alternative 2. Alternative 1 includes 64 known shipwrecks. Alternative 2 includes 43. Both include 20 additional potential shipwrecks, one known aircraft, and three potential aircraft, representing events spanning more than 200 years of the nation’s history.
Both areas being considered for designation also include a separate area surrounding the HMS Ontario, which is both the oldest confirmed shipwreck (1780) and the only fully-intact British warship discovered in the Great Lakes.
According to Ellen Brody of NOAA, “our experience and the process that we have is very much concerned with community engagement and getting a pulse on what the community wants. So, we tend to be responsive to that, and we’ve gotten quite a bit of support from the community. We are on the road to designating the sanctuary.”
A public comment period commenced last summer and closed in September.
“Our next step after September’s public comment period is to review what we heard from the public and write a proposed rule,” Brody said. A “rule” in NOAA-speak is the overall document outlining NOAA’s vision for the proposed sanctuary.
“The proposed rule has to go through NOAA clearance and will likely go to the Office of Management and Budget for inter-agency clearance,” Brody explained. “So, there are a bit of steps we need to take before we’re able to publish. We’re hoping to have our proposed rule published by the summer, but I can’t guarantee that.
“It is our expectation that there will be a sanctuary in one of these areas. It’s not guaranteed,” she continued. “Things could happen, but we’ve gone through our process, and there’s been a great deal of support for this. This was submitted by the four counties. They gave us their vision of what this would be. We held an initial round of public scoping. We got a lot of positive feedback. It continues to have a lot of support.” And, she said, “we established a sanctuary advisory council.
“They really are an incredible, incredible group of people who bring expertise and passion and insight into this process, and without that council, we would be a lot less informed. It’s 15 members plus 15 alternates that represent different seats like tourism, education, economic development, maritime history. Then we also have divers, the non-voting members, like the government types. We have a representative from each county. And we have some others like the Coast Guard, one of our most important federal partners in running sanctuaries.”
Also included in the advisory council are two members representing recreational fishing, one member representing recreational boating, one member representing shoreline property owners, two citizens-at-large, and the Port of Oswego Authority. Oswego County Administrator Phil Church is a member of the council.
“After we publish the proposed rule,” Brody said, “we’ll have a public comment period, and then a last phase of a designation is publishing a final environmental impact statement and a final rule, at which point, the sanctuary will be designated.”
After official designation, there is more work to be done.
“We have ideas for how we would manage the area,” Brody said. “We would invest in education and outreach, in research. We really believe that we need to have a presence in the community, whether some type of visitor center or whether it’s a partnership with another institution, but a place that people can go, because we don’t expect that everyone will be able to directly experience the sanctuary under the water. So, we have a range of activities.
“It would become part of our sanctuary budget,” she continued. “We tend to have an evolution of a sanctuary, when it’s first designated we’ll hire staff, we’ll start to get the programs in place, but it takes a little while before we fully are able to implement our programs. Partnerships are really important to us, but also it just doesn’t come fully-fledged on day one of sanctuary designation. It takes a while to build it up.”
It’s not surprising that as NOAA’s Great Lakes Regional Coordinator, Brody is very upbeat about NOAA’s growing interest in the Great Lakes, but her enthusiasm is well-placed on the facts.
“I’m excited about the Great Lakes,” she said. “Thunder Bay Sanctuary. Lake Huron’s been designated for a little over 20 years. And then last summer, we designated the Wisconsin shipwreck coast in Lake Michigan waters. I feel like we’re really starting to make a difference in the Great Lakes and starting to make some connections with other Great Lakes when we’re talking about shipping, and shipwrecks, and history. The Great Lakes are connected. And I think that gives us a great platform to tell those stories.”
The Office of National Marine Sanctuaries serves as the trustee for a network of underwater parks encompassing more than 600,000 square miles of marine and Great Lakes waters from Washington state to the Florida Keys, and from Lake Huron to American Samoa. The network presently includes a system of 15 national marine sanctuaries and Papahānaumokuākea and Rose Atoll marine national monuments.
Once the Lake Ontario marine sanctuary (the final official name is still under consideration) is officially designated, there will be a ceremony.
“We like to celebrate our designations,” Brody said. “We don’t have that many sanctuaries, and it really is a cause for celebration. It really is a special thing. When you look at the map, when you look at our system of sanctuaries, to be able to share that map with some of the most spectacular places in our country, it’s really a special thing.”
