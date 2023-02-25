NOAA hosts another round of public meetings on proposed sanctuary

OSWEGO COUNTY – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will hold public meetings to offer communities another opportunity to learn about and provide input on its proposal to designate a national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario.

NOAA published the notice of proposed rulemaking on Jan. 19, starting the final public review period in the designation process. The areas the organization is looking for public feedback on include the proposed boundary, regulations, terms of designation and potential names for the sanctuary.

