OSWEGO COUNTY – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will hold public meetings to offer communities another opportunity to learn about and provide input on its proposal to designate a national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario.
NOAA published the notice of proposed rulemaking on Jan. 19, starting the final public review period in the designation process. The areas the organization is looking for public feedback on include the proposed boundary, regulations, terms of designation and potential names for the sanctuary.
There will be four public meetings, with three held in-person and one held virtually.
The schedule of meetings is as follows:
- Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego.
- Wednesday, March 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Wolcott Elks Lodge No. 1763, 6161 W. Port Bay Rd., Wolcott
- Thursday, March 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Jefferson Community College, Sturtz Theater, Room 4-111, 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown.
Those who would like to provide feedback but cannot attend one of the meetings may submit their comments to NOAA online or by mail by Monday, March 20. Go to www.regulations.gov and reference docket number: NOAA–NOS–2021–0050. Mailed comments must be postmarked by March 20 and sent to: Ellen Brody, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator, NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, 4840 S. State Rd., Ann Arbor, Mich. 48108.
Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties and the city of Oswego applied in 2017 to have a 1,700-square mile area designated as a marine sanctuary, based on the cultural and historic significance of the waters. The proposed sanctuary boundary on the eastern corridor of Lake Ontario is the site of 43 known shipwrecks and one known submerged aircraft.
“If the designation is successful, we will be only the 16th sanctuary in the United States and it will spur new and beneficial opportunities for education, research, recreation, and tourism in our region,” said Phil Church, administrator for Oswego County and chair of the nomination committee. “The sanctuary project is designed to enhance access and activities on the lake that the public enjoys. We received over 200 letters of support during the nomination process in 2017. All those who supported this project in the beginning are encouraged to attend the public hearings or submit written comment to help bring this important initiative to a successful conclusion.”
