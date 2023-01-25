NOAA releases proposal to designate a national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario

Two divers investigate the wreck of the St. Peter, one of the most visited recreationally accessible shipwrecks in the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. The 135-foot, three-masted schooner rests upright in 117 feet of water. Photo credit: NOAA

WASHINGTON, DC - NOAA released its proposal to designate a new national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario to recognize the national significance of the area’s historical, archaeological, and cultural resources and to manage this special place as part of the National Marine Sanctuary System.

The proposal includes the following draft provisions for establishing the sanctuary: boundary, regulations, and the terms of designation. NOAA invites the public to comment on this proposed rulemaking through March 20.

