Nominate parent, friend or neighbor for Senior of the Year

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is looking for nominations for its 2023 Senior of the Year recognition. If people know a deserving senior – someone who is at least 60 years old and an active volunteer – submit a nomination form by Friday, June 9.
“I have been soliciting nominations for Senior of the Year since 2014, and it is always a rewarding experience to participate in,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “It is truly a joy to learn about what our seniors continue to do for our community, and we are happy to recognize them every year.”
Nomination forms are available online and ask for basic information about the nominee and their volunteerism as well as a photo. Submissions can be sent to the Oswego County Office for the Aging, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. All nominees will be acknowledged at the OFA Senior Picnic in August and those selected will be recognized by NYSOFA in November via a Facebook live event.
OFA has long recognized seniors for their volunteerism, selecting up to two seniors each year to be honored by the local office as well as the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA).
If more than two nominations are received, the OFA advisory council appoints a committee to review nominations and make selections. Those chosen are celebrated at a ceremony and recognized with a proclamation from the Oswego County Legislature.
The annual recognition is one way that OFA honors local seniors. The agency also celebrates Older Americans Month each May. This year’s theme is “Aging Unbound,” which focuses on exploring diverse aging experiences and combating stereotypes.
