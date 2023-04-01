Nominate parent, friend or neighbor for Senior of the Year

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is looking for nominations for its 2023 Senior of the Year recognition. If people know a deserving senior – someone who is at least 60 years old and an active volunteer – submit a nomination form by Friday, June 9.

“I have been soliciting nominations for Senior of the Year since 2014, and it is always a rewarding experience to participate in,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “It is truly a joy to learn about what our seniors continue to do for our community, and we are happy to recognize them every year.”

