Nominations being accepted for 2020 Unsung Hero Award

OSWEGO - The Children’s Board of Oswego, New York, Inc. is seeking nominations for the 2020 Unsung Hero Award.
The Unsung Hero Award is given to individuals who have gone above and beyond in improving the lives of children in Oswego County.
People can nominate individuals by completing a short application. To receive an application call Melissa Schrader at 315-532-3607 or email her at melissa.l.barcomb@gmail.com. Also visit the website at oswegochildrensboard.com.
Applications are due by March 31 and will be accepted throughout the year for consideration in the next unsung hero annual review.
The committee will meet to review all applications after March 31. Those that will receive the award will be notified and the presentation of the award will take place on April 14.
