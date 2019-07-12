Norrie and Geraldine Jones’ legacy benefits Oswego community

OSWEGO - For Norrie and Geraldine Jones giving back to the community was much more than a phrase. It was a way of life.
Norrie, born and raised in Scriba, and Geraldine, born and raised in Oswego spent their entire lives in the area and cared deeply for the local organizations that served their friends and neighbors. They understood the value of giving back to their community and supporting institutions and organizations that play an important role in developing and maintaining a desirable quality of life.
An entrepreneur and visionary, Norrie graduated from Clarkson University with a degree in electrical engineering. One of the founders of Sundance Energy Co., Jones went on to partner with Sithe Energies to build the Independence Station cogeneration power plant in Scriba.
Jones’ business success made it possible for him to establish charitable trusts that would benefit several organizations that he and his wife cherished.
“Dad was very civic minded,” said his son Doug Jones. “He served on several boards of directors in Oswego County and was involved with the Boy Scouts, the Oswego Minor Hockey Association, and the Oswego Maritime Foundation.”
Norrie was a strong supporter of the Oswego Maritime Foundation. He worked closely with Captain Richard Pfund, the founder of the Oswego Maritime Foundation, and was instrumental in the design and construction of its amphitheater steps as well as a sophisticated sewer system that continues to be available to the public taking boat tours to the Oswego Lighthouse today.
“Norrie organized a volunteer group that included skilled workers from ALCAN and Niagara Mohawk. He was a great visionary who knew how to get things done efficiently,” said Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the Oswego Maritime Museum.
A lifelong supporter of Oswego Health, Norrie and Geraldine were impressed with the level of care that Oswego Health provided for the community. Norrie was also quite involved with the expansion of Oswego Heath that led to the development of Springside at Seneca Hill and The Manor at Seneca Hill. Norrie and Geraldine established a very generous trust for Oswego Health that continues to have a tremendously positive impact on both the organization and the community it serves.
“Philanthropic gifts to support the work of Oswego Health allow the health system to provide the highest level of care with the most up-to-date technology right here at home,” said President and CEO of Oswego Health Michael Harlovic. “Bequests come in many forms. While Norrie and Geraldine’s gift was large, many planned gifts are smaller and are designated for current use or a project close to the donor’s heart. Every gift helps further Oswego Health’s mission.”
Geraldine, who taught for many years in the city of Oswego School District, was an avid fan of the Oswego Public Library. “Mom loved the library,” said Doug. “She borrowed books by the dozen and when she retired there was always a stack of books by her chair.”
Understanding the important role that reading plays in knowledge and education, Norrie and Geraldine chose to leave a legacy by establishing a charitable trust for the Oswego Public Library. The trust proved to have a rather significant impact as it bolstered the library’s building campaign.
“Norrie and Geraldine’s gift helped make it possible for the community to renovate and expand its historic library, making it the community center it is today,” added Niess. “Most everyone can have an impact in the community they love by making a planned gift to their favorite charity. Norrie and Geraldine were wonderful people that left a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.”
Norrie and Geraldine cherished their community and appreciated the many resources it offered. It was this appreciation that inspired them to leave a legacy by doing what they could to see that the organizations and institutions they so loved, remain vibrant and continue to flourish for generations to come.
For more information regarding legacy planning of any size communicate with the leaders of favorite charities and visit the Leave a Legacy of Oswego County website at oswegoleavealegacy.org. Leave a Legacy of Oswego County is a local volunteer organization dedicated to raising awareness of planned giving through education and promotion regarding the positive impact of local charitable giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.