North Country Chili Cook-Off returning with hybrid format

The Volunteer Transportation Center will mark the return of its Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off in February. Pictured here is the team from Garland City Beer Works, Watertown, which took first place in the professional category in 2020.

WATERTOWN – The Volunteer Transportation Center (VTC) will mark the return of its Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off in a hybrid format that will include bringing back its in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

“We are very excited about this news,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, Director of Communications and Foundation Director for the VTC. “We had great success over the past two years as we had to adapt to a different format but we are looking forward to what we’ve got planned to bring together the best of both worlds.”

