WATERTOWN – The Volunteer Transportation Center will mark the return of its Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off this week with a hybrid format that will include bringing back its in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building.

“We are excited for the cook-off’s return in this format that pairs what we’ve done over the past two years with our local restaurants and our traditional in-person event,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, Director of Communications and Foundation Director for the VTC. “We really feel it will be the best of both worlds.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.