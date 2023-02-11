WATERTOWN – The Volunteer Transportation Center will mark the return of its Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off this week with a hybrid format that will include bringing back its in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building.
“We are excited for the cook-off’s return in this format that pairs what we’ve done over the past two years with our local restaurants and our traditional in-person event,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, Director of Communications and Foundation Director for the VTC. “We really feel it will be the best of both worlds.”
The North Country Chili Cook-Off – which will celebrate its 24th year – has historically been a one-day event at the Dulles State Office Building, held on the first Saturday in February. However, the event has been held in a modified format for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “pub crawl” format focused on hosting a month-long competition among participating restaurants and businesses in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties throughout February. This year, more than 25 locations are participating once again in an abbreviated format from Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 22, leading up to the in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building on Saturday, Feb. 25.
“When we were trying to determine how we would handle the return of the in-person event, we knew we didn’t want to do away with our pub crawl format,” said Papineau. “It’s been something these local restaurants and businesses have seen help bring even more people to their establishments.
The cook-off’s pub crawl format will again involve participating restaurants and businesses making available samples of their chili entries during regular hours of operation, with the public able to vote for their favorites. The following restaurants have signed up to compete:
• Beese’s Depot Café, 13449 Depot St., Adams Center
• Adams Country Club, 10700 U.S. Route 11, Adams
• The Dockside Pub, 11 Market St., Alexandria Bay
• The Church Street Diner, 107 Church St., Carthage
• Zero Dock Street Restaurant & Bar, 130 Canal Street, Carthage
• Whiskey Jack’s, 5454 Plumber Road, Constableville
• Red Rooster, 9861 State Route 812, Croghan
• Silver Leaf Diner, 3231 U.S. Route 11, DeKalb Junction
• Meme’s Diner, 31606 State Route 3, Felts Mills
• L.E.A’S Diner, 90 State St., Heuvelton
• American Legion Post 162, 5383 Dayan St., Lowville
• The Blue House, 3736 County Route 14, Madrid
• Smuggler’s Café , 54 E. River St., Ogdensburg
• Hoof & Horn Butcher and Eatery, 32 Market St., Potsdam
• Plum Brook Café, 756 County Route 17, Russell
• The Sandwich Bar, 113 W. Main St., Sackets Harbor
• Tavern230, 4173 West Road, Turin
• Black Waters Café and Trading Post, 68 Ranger School Road, Wanakena
• Celest Jamaican Cuisine, 23746 State Route 342, Watertown
• Empire Square, 65 Public Square, Watertown
• Flavors of The Philippines, 568 Bradley St., Watertown
• Johnny D’s, 1 Public Square, Watertown
• Panera Bread, 21872 Towne Center Drive, Watertown
• Pete’s Trattoria, 111 Breen Avenue, Watertown
• The Eatery, 65 Public Square, Watertown
• The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St., Watertown
• Two Hot Dogs, 71 Public Square, Watertown
• Jose O’Connor’s, 15 Bridge St., West Carthage
Those wanting to cast votes will be able to do so in person by paper ballot or online through the VTC website beginning Feb. 1. The entry with the most votes will receive a plaque denoting them winner of the People’s Choice Award for the tri-county competition. In addition, participating locations will again be able to compete for the Top Fundraiser Award by collecting donations for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation. The participating team with the highest amount raised will receive this special recognition. Winners of both awards will be recognized at the in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building on Feb. 25.
“We are looking forward to the return of our in-person portion of this event, featuring amateur and professional chefs competing for top bragging rights,” said Papineau.
The in-person competition on Feb. 25 begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. when awards will be presented. Each entry at the in-person event will be scored by a panel of local judges, with winners taking home plaques and cash prizes. Attendees will be able to sample chili from each participant. Admission will be $6 for adults and $2 for children 12 years and younger. A family pass admission will be available for $15. This event is supported by Operation Yellow Ribbon, a volunteer-based committee that promotes visible signs of support for Soldiers and families. Therefore, military ID holders will receive a discount on admission
“We’re really looking forward to being back at the Dulles State Office Building,” said VTC Executive Director Sam Purington. “This event is always such a great, family-friendly one all for a very good cause.”
The 24th Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off is supported by “Underwriting Level Sponsors” Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops, Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation, United Food Service Operators, WWNY-TV 7News/Fox28/MeTV, Tunes 92.5/Intrepid Broadcasting, Runningboards Marketing, NNY360/Watertown Daily Times, Victory Promotions, and The American Legion Family, along with many other generous sponsors.
Proceeds of the North Country Chili Cook-Off will benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center, which provides essential rides to health care appointments, grocery shopping, and other destinations for residents with no transportation alternatives. Funds raised through the cook-off are earmarked to provide transportation to veterans and their family members, which make up roughly one-third of those transported by volunteer drivers through the VTC.
For more information about the 24th Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off, contact Mr. Papineau at 315-303-2590 or via email at jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org. Additional information is available on-line at www.volunteertransportationcenter.org/chili-cook-off.
About the Volunteer Transportation Center
The Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (VTC), established in 1991, drives thousands of miles each year assisting community members in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and beyond. Over the last 30 years, this essential non-profit organization has provided rides to health care appointments, food sources and other critical needs destinations for residents.
In 2021, VTC volunteer drivers provided 26,711 charitable trips over 1,073,435 miles in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Of those miles, 470,002 helped those in Jefferson County, 151,954 in Lewis County, and 451,479 in St. Lawrence County. That equated to approximately $477,679 in mileage reimbursement for the volunteers. Data from 2022 is currently being compiled.
The staff, boards of directors and volunteer drivers look forward to a time when transportation to community activities and services is accessible to all North Country residents regardless of economic or specialized needs. But for now the mission drives on — striving to provide transportation to health, wellness and critical needs destinations utilizing volunteers and mobility management for anyone who has barriers to transportation.
For more information about how you can help the Volunteer Transportation Center, about its upcoming events, or to become a volunteer driver, contact the agency in Jefferson and Lewis counties at 315-788-0422, in St. Lawrence County at 315-714-2034, in Oswego County at 315-644-6944, or Western New York at 585-250-5030. Volunteers drive their own cars, set their own hours and receive mileage reimbursement but, more importantly, make a difference in the community. To learn more, visit www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.
