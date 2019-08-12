The North Sandy Pond boat launch located in the town of Sandy Creek, Oswego County is now open following record-high water levels on Lake Ontario.
During the closure, the state Department of Enviornmental Conservation implemented several site repairs to ensure safe and convenient public access to the launch.
“Lake Ontario’s fishing is incredible right now and we want New Yorkers out there to enjoy it,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “With the reopening of North Sandy Pond’s launch and Governor Cuomo’s recent tourism initiatives, such as ‘free fishing’ without a license on Lake Ontario, the Lower Niagara, and the St. Lawrence River through Labor Day, we’re giving residents and visitors even more incentives to have a safe, fun day on the water.”
Lake Ontario is New York’s most heavily fished waterbody, offering the potential to catch trophy-sized fish from a wide variety of species, including Chinook and coho salmon, steelhead, brown trout, lake trout, Atlantic salmon, bass, walleye, and panfish. Lake Ontario is consistently ranked among the top fishing destinations in the country by national publications.
The past few years have provided record-breaking fishing for several popular species and the 2019 season is, again, providing excellent opportunities along New York’s scenic northern coastline.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the launch of a new campaign to boost tourism in the Lake Ontario region following recent flooding that has hampered tourism in communities along the shoreline. The new initiative includes free fishing (no fishing license required) for the New York waters of Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River, and Lower Niagara River through Labor Day, as well as 50 percent off State campgrounds and vehicle entrance fees along the lake and river.
A new Lake Ontario television ad airing in New York and multiple neighboring states will promote this new campaign and activities in the region. Cuomo also announced the state will provide $5.25 million to modernize the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Oswego County, among other economic and resiliency funding.
A full list of state- and municipally-operated Lake Ontario/St. Lawrence River boat launch facilities and their status can be found on the DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7832.html. As water levels continue to decrease, launches will be reopened when considered safe.
In the past month, Oak Orchard West (OPRHP) in Orleans County, Grass Point’s Fisher’s Landing (OPRHP) in Jefferson County, and Wright’s Landing (City of Oswego) in Oswego County; the City of Rochester launch on the Genesee River in the Port of Rochester; the Sandy Creek Boat Launch; and the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park have reopened.
To learn more about fishing Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence and New York State fishing regulations, DEC’s Guide to Great Lakes Fishing contains valuable information about the area’s waters and tips for increasing success. For more regional news, fishing reports and local information related to Lake Ontario fishing, visit the I Love NY website.
