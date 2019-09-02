POTSDAM — Village police charged James I. McFaddin, 26, Norwood, with aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of failure to use designated lane, making an improper left turn on a two-way roadway, failure to comply with a lawful order, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of an address change following a traffic stop at 12:58 a.m. Saturday on Market Street.
Police said they observed McFaddin fail to use the designated lane on Market Street and Sandstone Drive, and also make an improper turn onto Sandstone Drive off from Market Street. They said that, when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, McFaddin continued driving and refused to stop his vehicle. He was eventually stopped and, following a field sobriety test, was determined to be intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was reported as .21 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication. A BAC of 0.18 percent or higher is considered aggravated intoxication.
A Department of Motor Vehicles check of McFaddin’s license also revealed that it was revoked for a previous out-of-state DWI.
He will answer the charges Oct. 2 in Potsdam Town Court.
