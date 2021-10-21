Nov. 3 webinar: PILOT Agreements, Valuation Issues, and Renewable Energy Projects

WATERTOWN – Renewable energy projects, particularly solar, are being sited across the Tug Hill region and New York state at an increasing pace. Dylan Harris, attorney with Lewis & Greer, will present “PILOT Agreements, Valuation Issues, and Renewable Energy Projects” via webinar at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 31 for local municipal board members and others interested in understanding how Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements work in relation to renewable energy projects. Additionally, an overview of the new valuation method for renewable energy projects will be covered. This webinar is sponsored by the Tug Hill Commission in conjunction with Jefferson County Economic Development. Register at tinyurl.com/TugHillPILOT or at tughill.org/upcoming-workshops/.
Harris is a Syracuse University College of Law alumni residing in the Hudson Valley where he is a Partner at Lewis & Greer, P.C. His primary focuses are tax certiorari, municipal law, corporate law, and estate planning. Harris has litigated cases as far south as Long Island and as north as Essex and St. Lawrence counties and as far west as Ontario County. He represents towns across the state of New York with a particular focus on municipal defense of utility and commercial tax certiorari matters. He has litigated matters for towns and school districts involving a multitude of energy generating assets, including combined cycle power plants, steam operated power plants, hydroelectric dams, and solar installations. Harris has been published on matters regarding tax certiorari law in publications for both the New York State Bar Association and the Association of Towns and has spoken and taught at the Association of Towns Annual Training School, the New York State Assessor Association’s Annual Meeting, and for various Bar Associations across the state.
