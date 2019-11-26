A couple of races from the Nov. 5 election were not firmed up until just lately.
There were no candidates for town clerk in Orwell and tax collector in Williamstown. And in Palermo, two seats on the town board were open but only one person was running for election.
After looking at absentees, affidavits and counting write-in votes, the following were certified as winners in those seats:
Town Clerk, Orwell — Amber Wilson
Tax Collector, Williamstown — Rosalie Platt
Second Town Councilman seat, Palermo — Donald Hart
All of the election results from Nov. 5 were certified as final on Nov. 26. To view them, go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/ElectionBookGE19.pdf
