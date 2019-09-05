OSWEGO - There will be a Nu 2 U yard and bake sale at the Trinity United Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, Saturday Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 21.
On Saturday, Sept. 22 the sale will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. On that Saturday there will be a bag sale on most items.
The bake sale will only be on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.
Anyone wishing to donate items for the sale may do so on or after Sept. 4 between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday or call the church to make other arrangements at 315-343-1715. (No televisions or computers.)
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 45 E. Utica St. (corner of East Fourth and East Utica streets) in Oswego.
A portion of the proceeds from this sale will benefit Human Concerns.
