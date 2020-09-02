Nuclear power plan emergency information brochure sent to residents

OSWEGO COUNTY – The 2020-2021 Public Information Brochure for the Oswego County Radiological Emergency Plan has now been mailed to residents within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) surrounding the nuclear power plants in Scriba.
The brochure is published by Exelon Generation for neighbors of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant. It contains guidelines for public response to radiological emergencies to help people who live, work and recreate within 10 miles of the three nuclear plants.
“This brochure is an important resource for people who live within the Emergency Planning Zone,” said Cathleen Palmitesso, director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. “It should be kept in a place that’s easily accessible during a radiological emergency.”
In 2021, Exelon will mail a postcard to residents within the 10-mile EPZ with a website link for information. Individuals will also have the opportunity to request a print copy of the brochure at that time.
The brochure includes information on testing the plants’ siren system used for emergency public notification. Testing in 2020-2021 includes full-sound tests, which are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020; Tuesday, June 1, 2021; and Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Short audible “growl” tests are held on the first Tuesday of every other month.
If the sirens sound for a radiological emergency, people should tune in to an Oswego County Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information.
The brochure also contains:
• a list of EAS stations
• maps of bus pick-up points and evacuation routes within the 10-mile EPZ
• instructions for people who need special assistance
• instructions for people in schools, hospitals and nursing homes
• protective actions that people could be asked to take during a radiological emergency
• location of the reception center at the New York State Fairgrounds
People in the 10-mile EPZ who might need special assistance are asked to fill out and return the detachable postcard that is included. “If you know someone who may need special assistance during an evacuation, please return a postcard on his or her behalf,” Palmitesso said.
The county has also received new supplies of 65 mg KI pills from New York state, to replace the pills that recently expired. “If there were a radiological emergency at a nuclear power plant, radioactive materials could be released into the atmosphere,” Palmitesso said. “Potassium iodide is an over-the-counter mineral salt that can help protect the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine.”
KI will be provided to people who live within the 10-mile EPZ. The county will distribute one 65 mg tablet for every child weighing less than 150 pounds and two 65 mg tablets for every adult in a household.
KI is available weekdays, 8:30 a.m. 4 p.m., at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.
Residents in the 10-mile EPZ who have not received a brochure by Aug. 30, are asked to call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150.
The information is also available on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com/emo and can be downloaded as a PDF file for cell phones and other electronic devices. Emergency planning posters that display emergency information for nuclear power plant emergencies are also available from the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.