NY Connects staff offers application assistance and program information

OSWEGO COUNTY – The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects will visit several communities in Oswego County during March to offer program information and assistance with applications to those who are unable to visit the Oswego office. Appointments for the office hours are highly encouraged.
“In a continuing effort to reach out to the community and make information and assistance more accessible to the population of Oswego County, our staff is working with community partners to bring office hours to multiple locations,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “Lack of transportation is an issue for many in the county, and we are trying to reach out in the community by bringing the Office for the Aging/NY Connects staff to you.”
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which helps low-income people pay the cost of home heating, is a great opportunity to take advantage of these community hours. People can meet with OFA staff and get help with their applications before the program closes on March 31.
For HEAP application assistance, Oswego County residents must be age 60 or older and meet the following maximum monthly income eligibility guidelines: $2,825 for a one-person household; $3,730 for a two-person household; $4,608 for a three-person household; and $5,485 for a four-person household.
Those who are interested in making an appointment should call the OFA weekdays at 315-349-3484.
Community office hours will be held at the following locations, dates and times:
- Amboy Town Hall, 822 State Route 69, Williamstown, fourth Friday of the month, 1-3 p.m. (March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27 and Nov. 17)
- Parish Town Hall, 2938 E. Main St., Parish, fourth Monday of the month, 10 a.m.-noon. (March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Nov. 27)
- Central Square Library, 637 S. Main St., Central Square, fourth Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m.-noon. (March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28)
- Phoenix Library, 34 Elm St., Phoenix, last Friday of the month, 1-3 p.m. (3/31, 4/28, May 26, June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29 and Oct. 27)
- Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1922 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek, fourth Wednesday of the month, 10 a.m.-noon. (March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 22)
- Mexico Public Library, 3269 Main St., Mexico, fourth Thursday of the month, 10 a.m.-noon. (March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23)
- Hannibal Public Library, 162 Oswego St., Hannibal, last Thursday of the month, 1-3 p.m. (March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30)
- Fulton Public Library, 160 S. First St., Fulton, last Wednesday of the month, 1-3 p.m. (March 29, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, 8/30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29)
For more information or to make an appointment, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects weekdays at 315-349-3484.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.