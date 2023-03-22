NY Connects staff offers application assistance and program information

OSWEGO COUNTY – The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects will visit several communities in Oswego County during March to offer program information and assistance with applications to those who are unable to visit the Oswego office. Appointments for the office hours are highly encouraged.

“In a continuing effort to reach out to the community and make information and assistance more accessible to the population of Oswego County, our staff is working with community partners to bring office hours to multiple locations,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “Lack of transportation is an issue for many in the county, and we are trying to reach out in the community by bringing the Office for the Aging/NY Connects staff to you.”

