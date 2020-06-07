NY Invasive Species Awareness Week

PULASKI - The 7th annual New York Invasive Species Awareness Week (NYISAW) is being observed June 7-13. NYISAW is a state-wide education and outreach campaign aimed to raise awareness of invasive species and invoke action from the public to take steps to stop the spread of invasives.
This years’ theme is, 2020 Vision: Focus on Invasives. To celebrate NYISAW responsibly, the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) is engaging the public virtually through webinars and social media outreach. Join them on Facebook @sleloprisminvasives for games, prizes, challenges, webinars and a movie night.
Below are some upcoming webinars to join. To register online visit www.sleloinvasives.org/events/, or reach out to megan.pistolese@tnc.org; 315-387-3600 (7724).
· Monday, June 8, 1-2 p.m., You can help Enhance Outreach for Spotted Lanternfly Webinar
· Wednesday, June 10, 11 a.m.-noon, Using Bio-controls to Suppress Invasive Species
· Thursday, June 11, 11 a.m.-noon, Enhancing The Health of Your Urban Forests
Learn of other NYISAW virtual experiences at www.nyisaw.org.
