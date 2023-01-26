NY Sea Grant and DEC announce $460,000 in grants available to support projects that implement Great Lakes Action Agenda priorities

ALBANY - New York Sea Grant, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), announced funding is now available for projects that apply an ecosystem-based management approach to address local watershed challenges. Projects will implement the goals of New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda and address actions specifically identified in locally supported plans pertaining to water quality, natural resources, or sustainable land uses. A total of $460,000, with up to $50,000 per project, in New York Great Lakes Basin Small Grants will be awarded.

“Enhancing the lakes’ ecosystem through ecosystem restoration bolsters the resiliency of this important natural resource and at the same time provide enhanced recreational and economic opportunities,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Partnering with New York Sea Grant through this essential grant program helps both sustain and build upon the substantial environmental progress we’ve made across New York’s Great Lakes region and protects these vital waters for future generations.”

