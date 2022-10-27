NY State Senator John Mannion on the issues that affect Oswego County in his run for re-election to the new 50th district

OSWEGO COUNTY – John Mannion is the New York State Senator from the current 50th district, and is running as the Democratic incumbent for re-election to what is now the new, redistricted 50th that includes the western and southern parts of Oswego County along with parts of Onondaga.
I spoke with him recently on a wide variety of issues and asked him how his campaign was going.
“It’s going well and I’m a hard worker,” he said. “I feel like I have a lot of support. I’ve done this before. There’s no substitute for experience. As somebody who grew up here, I know the area well, and I have a lot of good connections. I’m typically optimistic, so I feel good.
“I love Oswego County, he continued. “I got my graduate degree at SUNY Oswego, and I lived in Oswego during that time. I lived on W. Eighth St., or the ‘Sub Shop Street,’ as we called it. I also did my student teaching in Phoenix. So, I know the area well. I would be proud to represent it. I think I understand the challenges that we face, and being from upstate New York, and living in central New York my whole life, knowing a lot of the history as it relates to jobs that we had, jobs that we lost, jobs that have come back, and how we pivoted our economy. I know that great things are happening in Oswego, including the Port, including housing, and I want to be a part of that. And in the Senate majority, I will be in a position to do just those things.”
We then got right to the issues. How do you feel about nuclear in general in the mix of green energy, I asked.
“I’m supportive. I have said in meetings as it relates to trying to reach our climate goals, there’s really no way we can do that without nuclear. It is reliable, it has become increasingly affordable, and generates a lot of energy. The capacity is there. The affordability is there and the predictability. It’s a very reliable form of energy. It contributes a lot of good jobs to our region. In fact, when there were murmurs years ago about a potential not-recommissioning, I, as a former teacher, felt like I played a role in making sure that teachers were some of the greatest proponents of maintaining those plants and those jobs. The teachers’ union came out in support and were a very loud voice in that, and I was already in a leadership role and was a part of that. I feel good about that. But just from a market standpoint, it also makes sense to make sure whether it’s geothermal, hydro, nuclear, solar, or wind, they’re all pieces of that puzzle and all of those energy sources play a role.”
Another big topic these days is inflation. What is your take on it or answer to it?
“This is a worldwide inflation crisis which is happening,” Mannion said. “We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, supply chains were impacted and supply and demand is a contributing factor to what’s going on with inflation. So, I’ve lived here my whole life. I feel it, and I’ve taken action. Things we’ve done related to that is to try to give some relief. So, being from upstate New York and being in the majority conference, I was a very loud voice in at least three big things: one was accelerating the middle-class tax cuts, speeding them up so that they happen immediately versus a couple years down the road. The second thing would be, myself and some others from upstate and the Hudson Valley and Long Island pushed for property tax relief. The third is suspending the gas tax and giving local municipalities, usually counties, the ability to suspend theirs as well. All of those are related to make sure people have dollars in their pocket so that they can overcome the challenges that this worldwide inflation is causing.
“The other thing I will add is, what we heard through the pandemic was an even greater childcare crisis than we had before. So, I was a big part of doing a few things: one, increasing subsidies so that people who wanted to return to work, who couldn’t find childcare, or it was not affordable, are eligible for those subsidies, raising the federal poverty percentage where they would be eligible. And then also, we exist here in central New York in a childcare desert, and there are micro-deserts. So, there was a $100 million state program to allow new childcare institutions to get started, and for those that exist to expand so that people can re-enter the workforce, because some have made a decision to not, because of the childcare challenges.
“Universal pre-K being expanded dramatically throughout upstate New York is also another big part of that,” he added. “And that was something that myself and other members of the conference pushed for and got in the New York state budget. All of those things, I think, are contributing factors in trying to get as much relief to people as possible as we get through this.”
On his gas tax suspension vote:
“I don’t want to get too far into the weeds, but I actually had a bill that ended up being almost exactly what was in the state budget to suspend the gas tax,” Mannion said. “There are different taxes that are on gasoline. The only one that was not suspended was one that, engaging with the convenient stores, it would have been incredibly cumbersome for them to figure out exactly how to pull that off. So, we suspended every tax that was reasonable for us to suspend, and we gave the counties the ability to suspend their taxes. I was proud to support and was a driving force behind suspending every gas tax that was easily done, and this, I was told by the convenience stores, was a very complicated tax that would have been almost impossible to be able to pull over a period of time.”
Is there anything the state could do to help people pay the predicted huge utility bills they’re going to face this winter?
“Assemblyman Jones, from the north country, has a bill to create a fund to help homeowners through these winter months. His bill is basically a middle-income, home energy assistance fund that will not only provide financial assistance but also suspend taxes on heating fuel and increase the funding for HEAP. In Jones’ bill, the assistance would not necessarily go to the owner of the home but to people (renters for instance) of a certain income level. I have put in my name to carry that bill in the Senate, and I’m confident that I will. Assemblyman Jones and myself are working to make sure this bill is well-drafted, well-thought out and supported, so that there can be this program up and running for people to be able to alleviate some of the burden that always is existing but particularly this year.”
Mannion’s position on abortion and choice:
“I support a woman’s right to make those decisions between her and her healthcare practitioner,” he said, “and I know that the majority of central New Yorkers agree. I know that many are very concerned about of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and many are also very appreciative that New York state has preemptively made sure that there’s a protection of a woman’s right to choose and of the providers. There may be individuals that differ on this issue, and we know that that’s the case, but in my conversations with women on this issue, overwhelmingly, they are supportive of a woman’s right to choose. And I support that.”
On the Micron project coming to the district in Clay:
“It’s in my current district. It will be in my future district. I am very excited about this project and honestly, had a good and important role in it, I would say. This is a transformational, not just generational, but multi-generational transformation. Our area, central New York, is now in the conversation with everyone when it comes to semi-conductor chip manufacturing. It’s amazing. I watched what happened in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. I watched the jobs go away. My family members, our friends, our neighbors lost jobs. So, we’ve transformed in central New York, but this is really transformational. I have to say this about what has happened. Certainly at the federal level there was the Chips and Science bill that went through to provide $52 billion to make sure that we’re producing these chips here domestically. But, I worked with Assemblyman Stirpe, and my leadership, and the governor’s office, and we passed something called Green Chips, which is a program in which there are incentives at the back end. If a semi-conductor chip manufacturer comes in, utilizes green energy, hits their number of jobs that they’re supposed to hit, and we have lots of green energy in the town of Clay, we have lots of green energy flowing through the town of Clay out of upstate New York, then they are eligible for this state program, $500 million a year for up to 20 years, a total of $10 billion.
“So, we had to have this legislation. It happened very late in session, in June, but I worked with the governor’s team, Assemblyman Stirpe, Senator Cooney, and others to get it right. I had a big role in helping to land ultimately, 50,000 great jobs here in central New York. And the people of Oswego County are going to be working at that plant in northern Clay for sure, and satellite businesses are going to be positively impacted by the plant going in. It’s lots of great jobs for Oswego County. It’s going to make sure that generations who have lived there can continue to live there. We have a great workforce here. From day one I took office, I had heard that a project might be coming like this, and I did everything I could to make sure that it happened. I took an apprenticeship program through MACNY, which is a local manufacturers’ organization, and pushed to get that funding changed from $750,000 a year, which I had secured, to over double it, to $1.75 million, so that our workforce is ready to go when Micron and other tech giants come in. The Micron CEO, the county executive here in Onondaga, both talked about the importance of this Green Chips legislation that, honestly, Micron doesn’t come to New York state if that’s not in place. They could have gone anywhere in this country, and they came here. And I know I had a lot to do with it.
“We spent hours and hours and hours trying to get it right, something that everybody would be comfortable with, to make sure we had that incentive program in place so they would come here, and they did.
On crime and the outcry over bail reform:
“The changes that occurred to criminal justice laws,” he began, “happened before I was in office, number one. Number two, I’m incredibly supportive of law enforcement. I’ve been endorsed by the New York State PBA (Police Benevolent Association). I’ve been endorsed by the PBAs of New York State also. And actually, at the Syracuse Airport Authority, it was my bill that created a police force, because there were challenges, staffing using Syracuse police to staff that airport safely. So, it was my bill that was created, signed into law by the governor.
“But on criminal justice reform, there was great consensus from DAs and sheriffs and advocates that practice where one person could be charged with a crime, post bail, and go out and work and keep their family going, keep their income going, waiting their trial date. It was discriminatory because if somebody did not have the means, they were stuck in jail, and they couldn’t do those things. So, there was great consensus that it was discriminatory. Now those changes occurred before I was in office. Since I’ve been in office, I’ve only strengthened those laws. In last June’s budget, I pushed for several things and we got them. Judges have greater discretion to be able to hold someone on bail or remand them. We’ve expanded the number of crimes that are bail eligible. We strengthened laws related to gun trafficking. And we also are providing training to judges to make sure that they are aware of what the laws are, when they can hold someone on bail, when they can remand them, and to collect data to make sure they’re doing so. So, I stand with law enforcement. I see a lot of the messaging that’s out there. I think some of it is misinformation. Some of it is fear mongering. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t listen to the people I represent, because I do.
“I’m willing to vote against my party when necessary to do what I believe is best for our region and the people that do the work. Bottom line is, since I’ve been in office, I advocated for and got strengthening of criminal justice laws so that law enforcement and district attorneys and judges can do their job.”
On guns:
“First of all, we had a concealed carry law in this state that was over 100 years old that was widely supported. When there were concerns that the concealed carry law would be overturned, there was a poll. Seventy-nine percent of New Yorkers said they did not want it overturned. That was also 77% of upstaters didn’t want it overturned, and 72% of Republicans didn’t want it overturned. So, it was a gun law that was working and was widely supported. So, the Supreme Court, honestly, went out of their way to find this case that was coming through, and they overturned it. They put it back in the lap of the governor, the governor called an extraordinary session, we followed the guidelines that were given to us, and we did it. Unfortunately, I will say this, we did it in an expedited manner. Sometimes a piece of legislation would come up during typical session, and you could say, ‘I’m not comfortable with that. We need to rethink that piece of legislation.’ But for this one, there needed to be a permitting process in place, and it was an extraordinary session called by the governor, which means things happen very rapidly, like within 24 hours.
“I’m supportive of the Second Amendment, but I’m also supportive of common sense laws to make sure that we’re safe. I fully believe there has to be certain changes to it, but when that kind of legislation comes up, I talk to everybody. I make sure I’m engaging with everyone. I was at the Fayetteville-Manlius gun club less than a month ago. I talk to gun owners all the time. Most of them are very responsible and enjoy this as an enthusiast, either from a target setting or a memorabilia type of thing or hunting. We have a tradition of that in New York state. It’s going to continue, and I’m supportive. But I do think there are common sense changes that can occur to help keep our community safe.”
What committees are you presently on or hope to be on?
“I chair the Disabilities Committee,” Mannion said. “We got the first ever cost-of-living adjustment in a decade. I signed into law an expansion of the preferred source program, which opens up opportunities for businesses and individuals with disabilities to make sure they can get into the workforce. I’m also on Education, Environmental Conservation, Housing, Internet & Technology, Civil Service & Pensions, and Children & Families. I would say that moving forward, as I return in 2023, a lot of those committees are very important to me, certainly the Disabilities Committee is, but 100%, a committee that I’m not on, that I wanted to be on, that I honestly have to be on, would be Energy. Everything is a far-distant second. First of all, the amount of time we spent on energy, the importance of energy to our economic systems and our communities, the reliability of that energy, and knowing the amount of energy we produce right here in the 50th senate district is something where I have to be in the room in that conversation, and I would be in the majority as well, which means I can drive budget priorities and legislation to help our region and make sure we can meet our energy demands. So, it’s very important that I’m on that committee to make sure that the legislation is right and works for our region. As far as new committees go, that’s far and away number one.”
On tourism:
“I supported tourism dollars in the New York state budget. One thing that I had a lot to do with the New York State Council for the Arts dedicated a brand new budget item, $10 million to support live events across the state outside of New York City. So, New York City’s excluded. New program, $10 million through NYSCA to make sure when some of these organizations are holding festivals, like Harborfest or other festivals we might have around the district, that they have access to these dollars so that they can pull it off and make great events. And that can be a tourism driver too. That’s also something I’m very proud of because I’m connected to a lot of these local groups that hold these, that sometimes use to get grant money, and then they’ve lost that grant money for whatever reason, and the pandemic has made it harder. So, that’s something I know I can be helpful with with those tourism dollars.”
