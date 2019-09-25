OCO adjusts OPT bus routes

FULTON - Oswego County Public Transit (OPT), a fixed-route deviation service of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), has announced changes to its bus routes that will take effect on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
In an effort to streamline its services OPT has combined Routes OPT 1, and 3 with OPT route 13. The new OPT 13 route, which operates from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m., covers Oswego County from Fulton, Oswego, Sandy Creek and Williamstown. OPT 10, 11, and 12 routes will continue their regular schedules.
While several OPT routes have been eliminated those depending on OPT for transportation will still be able to get to their destination in Oswego County by connecting to OPT 13 Route through OPT 10, 11, or 12 routes or a Centro Bus route.
The new OPT 13 route serves the communities of Altmar, Fulton, Mexico, New Haven, Oswego, Port Ontario, Pulaski, Richland, Sandy Creek and Williamstown. Additionally, On Call-N-Ride service is also available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on select days to all communities in Oswego County.
The consolidation of bus routes is the first step in a plan that not only improves efficiency but lays the ground work for some exciting changes that will lead to an expansion of OPT’s services in the coming year.
“OPT is more than just transportation,” said Director of OCO Transit Services Gary Mashaw. “It’s a key element of OCO’s mission to lift individuals and families out of poverty and improving the quality of life for those who reside in Oswego County. OPT makes it possible for people to connect with their community. Whether its transportation to work, school, medical appointments, shopping, or social events, OPT keeps community members connected.”
For more information on OCO’s Oswego County Transit Service and a complete listing of bus routes visit www.oco.org or call 315-598-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.