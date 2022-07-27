OCO Cancer Prevention in Action encourages sun safety during Harborfest

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and coordinator of Community Health for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), Leanna Cleveland stop by one of the new free sunscreen dispensers that have been installed at Washington Square Park in Oswego. The city of Oswego has partnered with OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) to raise awareness of the dangers of skin cancer and promote the importance of sun safety. Free sunscreen stations are also located in Breitbeck Park, Wright’s Landing Marina, the ball fields at Fort Ontario and Legends Field.

OSWEGO – Harborfest is back! July 28-31, 2022 community members and visitors will partake in the many sights and activities that Harborfest has to offer. That means hours of sunshine and exposure to harmful ultraviolet radiation (UV rays) from the sun.

To ensure that everyone can practice sun safety during Harborfest, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) has partnered with the city of Oswego to raise awareness of skin cancer and the importance of sun safety.

