OCO Cancer Prevention Program brings sun safety to Palermo Town Park

Youth and staff in the Summer Recreation program at Palermo Town Park prepare for an active day at the park as they don their new bucket hats to shade them from the sun. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program partnered with the Palermo Town Board to establish a sun safety policy to help educate park visitors and staff of the importance of protecting their skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. OCO provided bucket hats for the youth and signage with sun safety tips. For information on the town of Palermo Summer Recreation program visit www.townofpalermony.gov/recreation-department

FULTON – For youth in Oswego County summertime is recreation time. For those in Palermo and surrounding area that means a visit to the Palermo Town Park. Located at 1779 County Route 45, the park offers children plenty of green space for games and other activities, including a nature trail.

The park’s summer recreation program, which runs Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is available to youth ages five through 15. The program attracts approximately 60 children each day that participate in a variety of weekly themed activities, field trips and more. With the children in the sun for hours, protection from the sun’s rays is a must.

