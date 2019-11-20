OCO, DePaul Community Services receive conditional awards for homeless housing

Two agencies in Oswego County are receiving conditional awards to provide support services and money for housing units for homeless people with special needs, conditions or other challenges.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Nov. 18 the awarding of 163 awards totaling $30 million to agencies in 43 counties across New York to provide support services and money for at least 1,200 units of supportive housing.
In Oswego County, money is going to DePaul Community Services, Inc. in Oswego and Oswego County Opportunities Inc.
This is the fourth funding round of the Governor’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. Announced in 2016, the program is one component of the governor’s $20 billion, five-year plan to create or preserve more than 100,000 affordable and at least 6,000 supportive housing units.
“This round of awards is another major step forward in our efforts to create a truly accessible and inclusive New York state,” Cuomo said. “These projects will help ensure that some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers have access to supportive services and safe, affordable housing.”
Since 2016, more than 5,000 supportive housing units have been funded, including nearly 3,200 under the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, which provides housing for vulnerable populations, including veterans, victims of domestic violence, frail or disabled senior citizens, young adults with histories of incarceration, homelessness or foster care, chronically homeless individuals and families, as well as individuals with health, mental health and/or substance use disorders.
The conditional awards are for service and operating money needed to operate permanent supportive housing units. The awards will allow applicants to secure separate capital funding to finance the development and construction of their housing project.
