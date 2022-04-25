OCO Glow Ball Golf Tournament set for Aug. 20

Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) will hold its Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament on Aug. 20 at the Tamarack Golf Club, 2021 County Route 1 in Scriba. Using glow-in-the-dark golf balls, teams will tee off at dusk for an evening of golfing under the stars. Pictured are the winners of last year’s tournament the Ghostbusters Men’s Team. Presented by G & C Foods of Syracuse, the Glow-A-Fun Glow Ball Tournament is a four person team, best ball tournament. For more information visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear oco.org.

OSWEGO – It’s back! Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament.

Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf tournament offers golfers an evening of golf under the stars. The event will be held Aug. 20 with teams of four teeing off at dusk with special glow-in-the-dark golf balls as they take on the challenging course at the Tamarack Golf Club, 2021 County Route 1 in Scriba in a “Best Ball” tournament.

“With the feedback we received from those golfing in last year’s event we knew we had to bring our Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament back this year,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Golfers of all skill levels enjoyed some crazy fun last year and are already saving the date and putting their teams together for this year.”

In addition to golf there will be a number of games and contests that golfers can participate in. There will also be prizes, food and refreshments.

Proceeds from the Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament will support OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative fighting hunger and food insecurity and empowering individuals and families to help themselves and to help each other.

“We are proud to welcome G & C Foods as the presenting sponsor the event,” added Dolbear. “G & C Foods is a steadfast supporter of OCO and we are fortunate to count them among our partners.”

Headquartered in Syracuse, G & C Foods is a food service re-distributor of refrigerated, frozen and dry food. The company stores and delivers more than 4,000 food items to meet the needs of customers from Maine to Florida.

For more information, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear@oco.org.

