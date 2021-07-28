OCO holds vaccine clinics

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Crisis and Development Services recently hosted a COVID vaccine clinic at its Drop-In-Center at Hillside Commons in Oswego. Members of the Oswego Health Department were on hand to administer COVID vaccine doses to area residents. Twenty-six people received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and an additional six received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“This was the second clinic that we have hosted, said OCO Health Education Services Coordinator Ellen Lazarek. “I’m pleased that we are collaborating with the Health Department to connect people to vaccines and help provide locations to do so. OCO has a long history of working together with the health department and we are glad to have the opportunity to assist them in meeting community needs.”
Oswego County Health Department is hosting weekly COVID Vaccine clinics on Wednesdays through August. The vaccine is free and no insurance is necessary.
To make an appointment go to health.oswegocounty.com; the Oswego County Health Department Facebook page; or call the hotline at 315-349-3330 (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.) for assistance making an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted on at the clinics.
