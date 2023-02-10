0210_OCW_PROC Runaway Prevention Month.jpg

Oswego County Legislators presented staff of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) with a proclamation last November declaring it as Runaway Prevention Month. The annual recognition brings attention to runaway and homeless youth and highlights the various resources that are available to them. At hand to present the proclamation is the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. Pictured from left are: Frank Bombardo, District 7; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; James Karasek, District 22; his service dog, Isabel; OCO Homeless Services Advocate Melissa Hurley; OCO Homeless Services Program Manager Phillip Lamb; OCO Homeless Services Coordinator Jill Brzuszkiewicz; Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Michael Yerdon, District 1; and James Scanlon, District 16. 

OSWEGO COUNTY - While National Runaway Prevention Month happens in November, the risk of youth running away from home remains an ongoing issue throughout the year. The year-round efforts of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) to prevent youth runaways and homelessness provide young people in need with a wide range of resources 24/7.

It is estimated that every year in the U.S., 4.2 million youths aged 13 to 25 experience some form of homelessness, according to National Runaway Safeline (NRS). Fifty-two percent of youth that experienced homelessness in 2021 reported feeling unsafe, and 41% of youth who contacted NRS were in crisis at the time of contact. New York state had one of the highest numbers of crisis contact calls in 2020.

