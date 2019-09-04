Oswego County Opportunities is receiving $450,000 from the federal government to help provide housing for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., announced the money Sept. 4 through the U.S. Department of Justice Transitional Housing Grant Assistance Program.
It will be used to provide transitional housing and support services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and their families.
Specifically, Oswego County Opportunities and its partners, the Oswego County Department of Social Services, the Housing and Homeless Coalition of CNY, Farnham Family Services and the city of Oswego will use this federal funding to relocate 36 survivors and their families to safe, private housing units across Central New York.
“Domestic and dating violence is never acceptable and we must do everything we can to both prevent it in the first place and take care of those who are victimized by it,” Schumer said. “Fortunately, there are organizations like Oswego County Opportunities dedicated to finding and providing safe housing for victims of these horrific crimes and their families.”
“Sexual assault and domestic violence are devastating problems, and we must do everything we can to prevent them,” Gillibrand said. “This critical funding will help Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. move survivors and their families to a safe place. It is important that we support the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault as they seek assistance.”
The Transitional Housing Grant Assistance Program supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and their families by funding organizations that provide holistic and survivor-centered short-term or temporary housing with the goal of transitioning survivors and their families to permanent housing.
In addition, the program pays for a range of support services such as rental and utility assistance, case management, childcare, transportation, career and financial planning, support groups, job and education training, and some legal assistance. The program also offers follow-up services for at least three months after survivors and their families secure permanent housing.
