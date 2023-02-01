OCO’s SAF program promotes Stalking Awareness Month campaign

In recognition of Stalking Awareness Month, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) program is working to raise awareness of, and educate community members of the dangers and warning signs of stalking. If a person or someone they know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, or stalking call OCO’s Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. Pictured from left are: SAF Specialist Sage Chase, Victim Advocate Katelyn Davidson, and SAF Program Manager of Quality and Education Sara Carmichael.

OSWEGO – January 2023 marks the 19th Annual National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this prevalent, traumatic, and dangerous crime. Stalking is a dangerous and devastating victimization and often intersects with physical violence, sexual violence, and homicide. Yet, too often, stalking is trivialized, minimized, and goes unrecognized and unaddressed.

Stalking is defined as a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear or emotional distress. As fear is highly personal, so is stalking; stalkers often engage in behaviors that seem benign to outsiders but are terrifying in context. For example, receiving a surprise flower delivery is generally a welcome experience, but when a victim has quietly relocated to escape a stalker, that flower delivery can be a terrifying and threatening message that the offender has found them. Stalkers often follow, monitor, and wait for their victims, as well as leave them unwanted gifts, spread rumors about them, and repeatedly call, text, and message them. Most stalking victims experience both in-person and technology-facilitated stalking. Some of the most common behaviors are making unwanted calls and messages, spreading rumors, following, and spying. Most stalkers use multiple strategies to scare and intimidate victims.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.