OCO’s SAF program recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

OSWEGO - The increase in virtual meetings, dating apps and communication has led to a heightened awareness of the unique challenges in combatting sexual violence. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) recognizes how important virtual spaces have become for connecting with co-workers, friends, family, partners and strangers alike, especially in the past year. This increase in virtual communication has also created more opportunities than ever for online prevention and education.
In recognition of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) program is participating in the NSVRC’s “We Can Build” campaign. The campaign focuses specifically on the ways people can help build safe online spaces, free of sexual violence.
“The SAF Program is eager to join this nationwide effort and raise awareness of sexual violence in Oswego County and help create a safer environment for everyone, both on and off-screen,” said Coordinator of Client Services for SAF Stacie France.
Sexual violence is an umbrella term that includes any type of unwanted sexual contact, either in person or online, including sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), someone is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds in the United States. One in six women are raped at some point during their lifetime and these odds further increase for college-aged women, who are four times more likely to experience sexual violence than the general population. Boys and men are also affected by sexual violence, with 1 in 10 victims of sexual assault identifying as men. However, the actual number of male victims and survivors of sexual violence is likely even higher than this due to underreporting, according to 1in6.org. A study conducted by the NSVRC found LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely than their cisgender, heterosexual counterparts to experience sexual abuse and assault.
Along with these instances of sexual violence that continue to persist person-to-person in the offline world, perpetrators have found ways to commit serious sexual violence in digital spaces as well. According to the NSVRC, “Online sexual abuse can be any type of sexual harassment, exploitation, or abuse that takes place through screens.” Some examples of online sexual violence include sending someone hateful or unwanted comments based on gender, performing sexual acts on webcam without the consent of everyone involved or in inappropriate settings, sending unwanted requests for nude photos or videos, and sharing porn in spaces where everyone has not consented to view it, such as during a virtual meeting, otherwise known as Zoom bombing.
Online sexual abuse can be perpetrated by both strangers and partners, and as with in-person sexual contact, any online sexual act involving another party requires that person’s ongoing, freely-given consent.
“Throughout the month April SAF wants to help communities take steps that prevent this kind of online abuse from happening in the first place, said France.” For example, online meeting facilitators can create community guidelines for participants that make clear the boundaries and expectations for that virtual space. Name specific behaviors that will not be tolerated and how those who do harm will be asked to take accountability. Provide a way that victims and survivors of online sexual abuse can report the incident. Organizations can practice consent by giving participants choices about how to engage online, such as not requiring cameras to be turned on. And of course, individuals and communities alike can show support for victims of online sexual violence by taking the issue seriously and believing survivors when they come forward.”
All month long community members can participate in SAAM by engaging in the -30DaysofSAAM social media challenge with SAF on Instagram (@Services_To_Aid_Families), Facebook (@ServicestoAidFamilies) and Twitter (@OCO_SAF).
“We encourage folks to post a selfie or a group photo with colleagues, friends or family wearing something teal, the color of sexual violence prevention,” said France. “And on Denim Day, April 28 we invite community members to wear jeans to take a stand against victim-blaming. Don’t forget to tag SAF in your photos, and keep an eye out for more details on specific virtual events as SAAM approaches!”
If a person or someone they know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking, call the OCO Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. Individuals looking to donate to the SAF program should also contact us through the Crisis Hotline. SAF is the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County and has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services throughout Oswego County for more than 40 years.
OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.
