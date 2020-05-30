OCO Services to Aid Families program here for you during COVID shutdown

FULTON - The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected virtually every aspect life. Children are not in school, many parents and guardians are either working from home or have been laid off. People are keeping their distance from friends and relatives. These factors combined with an uncertainty in employment can lead to feelings of isolation and stress.
Across the country there are mounting concerns about the effect the shelter in place and social distancing mandates have had on incidents of domestic violence. The concern among those that respond to these incidents is not that there is an increase in domestic violence but rather a decrease in the number of incidents that are being reported.
“When social distancing and isolation first started we saw a sharp decline in the number of domestic violence related calls to our hotline,” said Stacie France, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) Community Response Coordinator. “This decline continued for approximately two weeks. We believe it was a result of the response to the initial crisis of the COVID outbreak. Securing food and resources was a priority and other agencies closing or limiting services may have led to some confusion as to the status of our hotline. In some cases quarantine and shelter in place orders may have limited contact with outside resources and prevented victims from reaching out, as their abuser is always in the home with them.”
During that time France and the other SAF staff members went to great measures to ensure that the public and its community partners were fully aware that SAF was still serving its community and that the hotline, shelter, and advocacy services are fully functioning. Since those initial two weeks SAF has seen the number of calls to its hotline regarding domestic violence return to previous levels.
While SAF is still providing the same services as if did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is doing so with a different delivery system.
“SAF is still operating the 24 hour emergency shelter, providing rental assistance for those looking to flee an abusive partner, and accepting calls to our hotline,” said France. “We are also in the process of implementing a web based chat platform which will allow survivors to reach out via chat messaging. This will allow access to SAF services and supports for those that cannot make a phone call.”
SAF is also maintaining regular contact with survivors. When necessary, staff members meet with them in a safe outdoor space while adhering to social distancing guidelines and wearing the proper personal protection equipment. Emotional support, advocacy, crisis intervention, safety planning and requests for ongoing or emergency financial assistance are handled via phone, as are order of protection assistance, crime victim compensation assistance, and court accompaniments. Additionally, the SAF education staff is providing virtual training to partnering agencies.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional barriers and challenges, OCO’s SAF program continues to meet the needs of victims and survivors of domestic violence.
“Domestic violence being perpetrated now was most likely being perpetrated prior to the outbreak,” said France. “Stress, isolation, and being in a home together for an extended period of time are not the cause of domestic violence. Domestic violence is not typically sudden. It stems from one person exhibiting tactics of power and control over another person. It is a gradual process that has many factors such as intimidation, threats, financial control, and coercion, any of which could lead to physical violence.”
“In a healthy relationship the stressors of COVID-19 would not bring about violence or other forms of power and control,” added France. “However for those in unhealthy relationships where domestic violence is present the isolation and stress brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak could increase the likelihood of victimization and a heightened level of domestic violence. Regardless of the underlying factors or the cause of domestic violence OCO’s SAF program is here to help.”
If a person or someone they know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, or stalking, call SAF’s Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential.
