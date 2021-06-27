OCO Summer Food Service Program providing free meals for Oswego County Children

FULTON – Lori Halstead, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services, has announced that OCO is participating in this year’s Summer Food Service Program. Funded through the USDA and Administered locally by the New York State Education Department, the Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to children throughout the summer months.
For many children who receive free and reduced-price meals at school, summer can mean hunger. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition.
“Once again, we have partnered with U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals to children while school is out for the summer”, said Coordinator of OCO Nutrition Services Lori Halstead. “There are no income requirements. All children ages 18 and under are invited to enjoy a free meal as Grab and Go bags will be available at several designated sites throughout the county. Parents and guardians may register at the individual site of their choice to pick up meals daily for children in the household.”
Meals will be available at the following sites and times. All locations will be closed Monday, July 5 in recognition of the holiday. Orders for meals are placed at the site the day before attending.
Fulton Catholic Charities CYO, 808 West Broadway, Fulton
Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch noon-1 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 6–Aug. 27
Champlain Commons, 6 Samuel Way, Oswego
Grab and Go Breakfast and lunch, noon-1 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 6-Aug. 27
Child Advocacy Center, 163 S. First St. Fulton
Grab and Go breakfast and lunch, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 28-Aug. 27
Cleveland Village Park, 65 North St. Cleveland
Breakfast 10-10:30 a.m. and lunch noon-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 6-Aug. 13
CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. Fulton
Breakfast 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch noon-12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 26-Aug. 20
Lura Sharp Elementary, 2 Hinman Road, Pulaski
Breakfast 8:45-9:30 a.m. and lunch 10:45-11:15 a.m., Monday through Thursday, July 19-Aug. 12
Taft Bay Park 851 St. Route 49, Bernhards Bay
Lunch 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and snack 2:30-3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 30-Aug. 19
Meals will be provided free to children in the following enrolled programs:
Camp Zerbe 253 State Route 104, Williamstown
Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 12-July 16
Fulton YMCA, 715 West Broadway St. Fulton
Breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 6–Aug. 27
Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. Oswego
Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., lunch noon-1 p.m., Monday through Friday, July –Aug. 27
Pulaski Jr.-Sr. High School, 4624 Salina St. Pulaski
Lunch 11 a.m.-noon, Monday through Thursday, July 19-Aug. 12
“OCO Nutrition Services has sponsored the Summer Food Service program for the past 10 years and have served over 152,000 meals to children in our communities,” said Halstead. “We are happy to be offering this program again and I encourage families to participate and remember that hunger doesn’t take a vacation.”
Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit a completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Persons interested in receiving more information should contact:
Oswego County Opportunities Inc. 239 Oneida St. Fulton, NY 13069-1228 or phone 315-598-4712
