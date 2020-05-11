FULTON — While sheltering in place and staying home as much as possible, there is still a need for essential services. Trips to the grocery store, the pharmacy and to doctor appointments must continue. For county residents who do not drive, or have access to a vehicle, this poses a serious problem. Fortunately Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) has the answer.
OCO Transportation Services offers a number of options that provide Oswego County residents with safe, reliable transportation. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, OCO transportation has taken a number of steps to ensure that residents can continue to make those essential trips.
“When the COVID-19 outbreak forced us to suspend our Oswego County Public Transit (OPT) Fixed Routes we knew that we still had to provide services to those who depend on OPT for their transportation needs,” said OCO Director of Transportation Services Gary Mashaw. “To answer that need we established a new OPT/On-Demand service as a temporary substitute for the suspended OPT/Fixed-Route service areas, providing curb-to-curb transportation to medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores and food pantries. The temporary OPT On-Demand service is being offered free of charge.”
OCO also offers temporary shopping buses for senior apartment complexes, a service residents can access by calling 315-598-1514.
For county residents in need of transportation who are not on a former OPT service route, OCO also offers a private pay alternative option in county and to/from Onondaga County that provides door-to-door service for essential trips. Available to all Oswego County residents, this service is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
OCO also offers alternative transportation services available throughout Oswego County Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for those essential trips. Those in need of transportation should contact OCO Transportation at 315-598-1514 as far in advance as possible to schedule their request.
In addition to these services, OCO transportation is continuing its Call-N-Ride service that provides curb-to-curb service for seniors and people with special needs. Call-N-Ride is free of charge for those ages 60 and over and is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select days throughout all of Oswego County with the following temporary schedule:
— First and third Monday in the Sandy Creek, Pulaski and Mexico school districts
— Tuesday and Thursday — Fulton School District
— Monday and Wednesday — Oswego School District
— Tuesday — Phoenix, Hannibal and Central Square school districts
— First and third Friday — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District
In accordance with the New York State Health Department guidelines, OCO transportation is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and health of its patrons.
“Our buses and vans are sanitized before and after each trip,” said Mashaw. “Seating areas, handrails, doors — everything is thoroughly cleaned. To maintain social distancing guidelines, seating is limited and spaced accordingly. Each of our vehicles is also equipped with hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and gloves which can be given to passengers upon request.”
Mashaw added that people having any of the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus will be unable to use OCO Transportation Services. Those with symptoms will be referred to Oswego County Mobility Management for coordination of their transportation needs.
“We’re here to provide the vital transportation services needed in our county and do so in a safe, reliable manner. We want people to know that you can depend on OCO to get you where they need to go,” said Mashaw.
For more information, call 315-598-1514 or visit www.oco.org/transportation.
