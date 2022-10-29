OCO welcomes Valiant Retire, Inc. as a Silver Level sponsor for the agency’s Giving Thanks celebration

OCO board member Yvonne Petrella, seated, and standing from left, OCO executive director Diane Cooper-Currier, Valiant Retire president Chad Wilkinson, and OCO senior director of operations Betsy Copps.

FULTON - Returning after a two-year hiatus, OCO’s Giving Thanks, presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, is a food and beverage pairing event that celebrates the many programs and services that OCO provides and serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s Giving That Grows initiative, which focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

“Oswego County Opportunities does so much for so many!” said Chad Wilkinson, president of Valiant Retire. “I see the challenges our community faces and how the organization helps those that need it most. I was born, raised, and have chosen to put my business in Oswego County, I am happy to support such a great organization.”

