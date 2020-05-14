OCSD Athletic Department announces winter scholar athletes

OSWEGO - The athletic department of the Oswego City School District recently announced several Oswego High School (OHS) students who were honored as winter scholar athletes.
Honorees received the recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association because they achieved a grade point average of at least 90 as they remained dedicated to playing their sport.
The winter scholar athlete recognition was awarded to the following OHS boys’ basketball teammates: Ryan Bakos, Matthew Callen, Noah Rogers, Nathan Shannon and Jon Spaulding, while the same honors were awarded to the following girls’ basketball teammates: Megan Albright, Mary Culeton, Hannah Holland and Francesca Scanlon.
Boys’ bowling honorees are Joseph DelConte and Kyle Rice, and the girls’ bowling honorees are: Abigail Chamberlain, McKenna Clary, Nicole DelConte, Audrey Flint, Hailey Furlong, Lilyann Mathews, Alyssa Morley, Mallory Upcraft and Maya Upcraft.
The following cheerleaders were also named winter scholar athletes: McKenzie Graham, Makayla Libbey, Emma McManus, Katelyn Place, Jenna Saunders, Alexandria Stowell and Allison VanBrocklin. Boys’ hockey winter scholar athletes are: Marcus Baker, Lucas Cady, Steven (Ike) Calverase, Carson Colucci Joseph DiBlasi, Ian Kohut, Alex Koproski, Mason Kurilovitch, Adam Michalski, Brayden Miller, Jack Rice, Neil Roman, Lucas Shepardson and Riley Wallace. Girl’s hockey winter scholar athletes are: Jordan Caroccio, Nyah Dawson, Mia Fierro, Katie Fierro, Ashley Finch, Erica Greene Isabella Koproski, Autumn Lee, Nealy Pippin, Amelia Rastley, Julia Roman and Marisa Wallace.
Also named as winter scholar athletes are the following boys’ indoor track athletes: Matthew Chubon, Zachary DeMott, Nicholas DeSacia, Craig Dykas, Logan Engle, Benjamin Hoefer, Ethan Hunt, Benjamin Lewis and James Niger. Girls’ indoor track winter scholar athletes are: Sonja Anderson, Katherine Canales, Grayson Cary, Megan Cheeley, Anna Cloonan Ava Cloonan, Mary Kate Cloonan, Emily Conzone, Sophia DeLorenzo, Gretchen Dowd, Abigail Faul, Molly Fitzgibbons, Miranda Gilbert, Madison Jones, Kimberly Kaleta, Anne Niger, Ashley Patterson, Samantha Terpening and Grace Wing.
Boys swimming and diving winter scholar athletes are: Casey DeLapp, Joshua Evans, Curtis Kaye, Treyse Miller and Jacob Stedziona, while the following boys’ wrestling teammates were also named winter scholar athletes: Alfonso Alonso, Anthony DeStevens, Jamee Ekman, Jacob Garcia, Logan Mathews, Seth Perrin and Owen Warner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.