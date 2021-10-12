Oct. 19 webinar on The American Rescue Plan Act

WATERTOWN – Towns and villages across the Tug Hill region are receiving funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Many have questions on how these funds can be used and what record-keeping and reporting is required. To help answer these questions and more, the Tug Hill Commission will sponsor a free webinar featuring the Association of Towns of the State of New York (AOT)from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The presenter for this webinar will be Sarah Brancatella, AOT’s Legislative Director and Counsel.
Register in advance at tinyurl.com/TugHillARPA.
Recommended background material to review before hand is a new FAQ available on www.nytowns.org under Announcements/Info. Come prepared with questions, or email them beforehand to tughill@tughill.org.
Brancatella is counsel and legislative director with the Association of Towns of the State of New York (AOT). There she coordinates AOT’s legislative advocacy, regularly presents on new legislation and other areas of interest to towns, manages AOT’s amicus brief program, and works on member inquires. She is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo and the University at Buffalo School of Law.
